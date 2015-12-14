The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
Debenhams has watered down the targets its bosses
need to hit to receive multimillion-pound paydays, saying the
lower hurdles reflect "ongoing challenges in the UK retail
sector". (thetim.es/1QfkoJI)
Royal Bank of Scotland faces an investigation by
UK's regulator after dormant bank accounts were concealed from
thousands of customers. The bank confirmed on Sunday that it had
launched an internal inquiry after "misinforming" 4,500
customers who had asked for money locked in inactive accounts to
be returned. (thetim.es/1Qfkyke)
The Guardian
Labour and Liberal Democrat peers are threatening to block
George Osborne's plans to water down regulatory powers designed
to hold top City bankers to account for banking scandals. (bit.ly/1QfkEID)
The Financial Reporting Council is facing renewed pressure
to open an investigation into the auditors of HBOS in
the runup to its near-collapse in 2008. (bit.ly/1QfkK33)
The Telegraph
Leading universities, including the Imperial College London
has stopped buying books from Pearson over a ebook
pricing row. Imperial College has gone as far as purging all
Pearson materials from their courses. (bit.ly/1Qfms4u)
Spanish bank Sabadell does not want to buy any more banks
for at least another year, shutting down speculation that it was
considering buying Clydesdale IPO-CLBP.L and Yorkshire Bank,
or RBS spin-off Williams and Glyn. (bit.ly/1QfmVUd)
Sky News
Lord Rose, the former boss of Marks & Spencer, is to become
chairman of Time Out Markets, a subsidiary of the company which
owns the international listings magazine. (bit.ly/1QfnehL)
Man Group, which sponsors English fiction's most
prestigious prize is close to naming Lord Livingston, the former
trade minister and BT Group chief executive, as its next
chairman. (bit.ly/1lYRZKI)
The Independent
The powerful Treasury Select Committee of MPs has demanded
that accountancy watchdogs "immediately" revisit their decision
to take no action on KPMG's audit of failed bank HBOS. (ind.pn/1QfnEEY)
RBS's famously accident-prone computer systems have
claimed thousands more victims as the taxpayer-controlled bank
was found to have blocked customers trying to retrieve their own
cash from old bank accounts. (ind.pn/1QfnL3w)
