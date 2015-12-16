Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The average cost of a home in England has hit the
significant 300,000 stg mark for the first time ever. New
figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), whose
data is based on prices paid, showed that house prices jumped
7.4 per cent in the year to October to reach a new high of
300,000 stg. (thetim.es/1T0m8nS)
Britain edged out of deflation and back into positive
territory for the first time in four months in November, but of
the Bank of England will be under no pressure to raise interest
rates as prices are forecast to remain low for some time. The
official consumer prices index climbed from -0.1 per cent in
October to 0.1 per cent in November, according to the Office for
National Statistics (ONS). (thetim.es/1O41oXU)
The Guardian
Asda's share of the grocery market has hit a nine-year low
as the pace of supermarket discounting stepped up ahead of
Christmas. (bit.ly/1lNye9m)
Britain's Labour and Liberal Democrat peers have narrowly
failed to overturn government proposals to push through banking
regulations they claim will make it easier for senior bankers to
escape prosecution following a financial crash. (bit.ly/1QnjYBa)
The Telegraph
The new chairman of troubled Network Rail has insisted his
plan to offload 1.8 billion stg of depots, arches and station
shops is not a "fire sale" by the state-owned company. (bit.ly/1QreaWS)
Domino's Pizza Group PLC Pizza has formed a joint
venture with its namesake in Australia to buy the largest pizza
delivery business in Germany, Joey's Pizza, for up to 79 million
euros, in a bid to turn around its fortunes in the European
country. (bit.ly/1m5oGGv)
Sky News
Starbucks Corp paid less corporation tax in the UK
this year - in a period when its profits rose to a record level.
(bit.ly/1O427Zk)
Shareholders in Aston Martin have expressed reservations
about a putative tie-up with the Force India team. Aston
Martin's board meeting last week concluded with directors
leaning towards a decision not to re-enter F1 for the first time
since 1960. (bit.ly/1QmQtPM)
The Independent
Brent crude oil was cents away from crisis levels overnight
after slipping below $37 a barrel. (ind.pn/1TMExVm)
