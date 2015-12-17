Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The American central bank drew a line under the financial
crisis last night by raising interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade, ending an unprecedented period of monetary
stimulus. (thetim.es/1IVtbxF)
Gatwick will open a new front in its campaign to build a
second runway by promising to stagger the work over two decades,
The Times has learned. (thetim.es/1IVted1)
The Guardian
Parents are being warned to be on their guard against
counterfeit toys this Christmas after tests of seized items
revealed some contained harmful levels of chemicals that can
cause serious long-term health problems. (bit.ly/1IVtitc)
Prince William receives highly sensitive cabinet papers as
well as his father, Prince Charles, it has emerged. The second
in line to the throne is sent confidential papers from the very
top of government "occasionally" and "when relevant," a royal
source confirmed. (bit.ly/1IVtl8s)
The Telegraph
Uber users can now book taxis via Facebook Messenger after
the two digital giants teamed up. The social network revealed on
Wednesday that it has launched a Transportation option on its
messaging service. (bit.ly/1IVtpF2)
The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies have
called on the government to decide on Heathrow expansion by the
end of May, amid growing fears a third runway will be mired in
political wrangling and never built. (bit.ly/1IVtsk8)
Sky News
House prices are set to rise by 50 percent over the next 10
years with property values in London nearly doubling, a report
predicts. It would mean a typical house price would be around
139,000 pounds higher than the current average of 280,000 pounds
by 2025. (bit.ly/1IVtw3p)
Santander UK is drawing up plans for a shock bid
to buy more than 300 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland
just over three years after abandoning the same deal. (bit.ly/1IVtAAc)
The Independent
Retail Acquisitions has hired Aidan Treacy, a former finance
director at the dairy giant Unigate, as chief financial officer,
marking its first significant boardroom appointment since buying
the struggling high street chain BHS in March. (ind.pn/1IVtLLO)
