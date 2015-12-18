The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Chris Ronnie, the former chief executive of JJB Sports and a former business partner of Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley, on Thursday was ordered to pay 633,000 pounds ($943,486.50) for his role in one of the retail industry's most notorious frauds. (thetim.es/1IcdKkN)

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, has been ordered to stand trial on negligence charges over her handling of a 403 million euros ($436.85 million) payout to tycoon Bernard Tapie when she was French finance minister. (thetim.es/1Ice4jn)

The Guardian

Google enlisted members of the U.S. Congress, whose election campaigns it helped fund, to pressure the European Union to drop a 6 billion euros antitrust case which threatens to decimate the U.S. tech firm's business in Europe. (bit.ly/1IceiHg)

George Osborne is preparing to hand the Bank of England extra powers to rein in the rapidly growing buy-to-let market, in an attempt to prevent landlords exacerbating movements in house prices and threatening financial stability. (bit.ly/1Ices1w)

The Telegraph

Sir Nigel Rudd, chairman of Heathrow Airport, has accused ministers of putting politics before the economy by delaying a decision on a third runway, in a scathing attack that came shortly after he announced his shock retirement from the airport. (bit.ly/1IceEhc)

Solar panel subsidy cuts could result in 18,700 job losses, UK ministers have admitted, as they confirmed payments to homeowners would be slashed in the new year. (bit.ly/1IceKoT)

Sky News

The EU is to hold an inquiry into the scandal that saw Volkswagen caught rigging emissions tests. The wide-ranging inquiry could last up to a year and will look into whether the regulatory monitoring of the car industry was too lax amid claims that EU regulators ignored suspicious pollution testing of diesel cars. (bit.ly/1IceWVp)

British retail giant Marks & Spencer is to open its first store in Beijing on Friday. Opening the 1,500-square-metre store in the Chinese capital is part of the brand's strategy to concentrate on flagship branches in large cities while expanding online. (bit.ly/1IceWo8)

The Independent

The last batch of round pound coins has been produced at the Royal Mint. Round pound coins are being phased out to make way for a new 12-sided 1 pound coin that will enter circulation in 2017. (ind.pn/1Icf7jr)

Guus Hiddink is to be handed the task of rescuing Chelsea's disastrous season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Mourinho, who signed a new 10 million-pound-a-year four-year contract in August after leading Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, was informed of his dismissal at lunchtime in a 10-minute meeting with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy at the club's Cobham training ground.