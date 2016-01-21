Jan 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Barclays set to axe another 1,000 jobs in investment bank
Barclays Plc is expected to cut more than 1,000
jobs across its investment bank, with its Asian operations being
hit particularly hard as Jes Staley, the new chief executive,
begins to implement his strategy. (thetim.es/1WvJ4xd)
Nestle raises bar in KitKat trademark dispute
Nestle SA has decided against taking a break in
its long-running battle to register a trademark for its
four-fingered KitKat chocolate bar in Britain. The Swiss
confectionery group said that it would appeal a High Court
decision yesterday that its KitKat bars were not distinctive
enough to consumers to be trademarked. (thetim.es/1Jj94de)
The Guardian
Asda plans put more than 1,000 store and staff canteen jobs
at risk
Asda is considering cutting more than 1,000 store jobs under
plans to close hundreds of staff canteens and shopfloor services
such as photo processing units. (bit.ly/1QmXLlV)
The Telegraph
Vatican wants UK to remain in the European Union
The Vatican wants Britain to stay in the European Union, the
Pope's foreign secretary has declared. Archbishop Paul
Gallagher, secretary for relations with states within the Holy
See, suggested "Brexit" could weaken Europe. (bit.ly/23fMXeu)
Airline chiefs join forces to cut airport charges
Europe's five biggest airlines, which are normally the
fiercest of rivals, have teamed up to urge the European Union to
stop the "fleecing" of their passengers by "excessive" airport
charges. The bosses of British Airways-owner International
Airlines Group, easyJet Plc, Ryanair Holdings
Plc, Air-France KLM and Lufthansa
put aside their differences in Amsterdam today to launch a new
lobbying group, called Airlines for Europe. Their first action
was to call on the EU to bring down costs for their customers by
overhauling regulation. (bit.ly/1P6WdeR)
FCA chiefs deny Treasury interfered to stop bank culture
probe
The Financial Conduct Authority has denied the Government
has compromised its independence following the controversy over
its decision to abandon a review of banking industry culture. (bit.ly/1KrPcQb)
Sky News
KPMG Braced For Probe Into HBOS Audit Work
The accounting watchdog is to fire the starting gun on a
formal examination of the auditing of HBOS prior to the bank's
catastrophic failure in 2008. The Financial Reporting Council
is expected to announce on Thursday that it is to begin making
enquiries into the work undertaken by KPMG, one of the 'big
four' accountancy firms. (bit.ly/1T64Pnv)
Goldman To Help Bankroll EU 'In' Campaign
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has donated hundreds of
thousands of pounds to the campaign to keep Britain in the
European Union, underscoring City firms' concerns about the
implications of 'Brexit'. Goldman has agreed to give what
insiders said was a "substantial six-figure sum" to Britain
Stronger in Europe, the group chaired by the former Marks &
Spencer boss Lord Rose. (bit.ly/1T5u6yf)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)