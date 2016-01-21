Jan 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Barclays set to axe another 1,000 jobs in investment bank

Barclays Plc is expected to cut more than 1,000 jobs across its investment bank, with its Asian operations being hit particularly hard as Jes Staley, the new chief executive, begins to implement his strategy. (thetim.es/1WvJ4xd)

Nestle raises bar in KitKat trademark dispute

Nestle SA has decided against taking a break in its long-running battle to register a trademark for its four-fingered KitKat chocolate bar in Britain. The Swiss confectionery group said that it would appeal a High Court decision yesterday that its KitKat bars were not distinctive enough to consumers to be trademarked. (thetim.es/1Jj94de)

The Guardian

Asda plans put more than 1,000 store and staff canteen jobs at risk

Asda is considering cutting more than 1,000 store jobs under plans to close hundreds of staff canteens and shopfloor services such as photo processing units. (bit.ly/1QmXLlV)

The Telegraph

Vatican wants UK to remain in the European Union

The Vatican wants Britain to stay in the European Union, the Pope's foreign secretary has declared. Archbishop Paul Gallagher, secretary for relations with states within the Holy See, suggested "Brexit" could weaken Europe. (bit.ly/23fMXeu)

Airline chiefs join forces to cut airport charges

Europe's five biggest airlines, which are normally the fiercest of rivals, have teamed up to urge the European Union to stop the "fleecing" of their passengers by "excessive" airport charges. The bosses of British Airways-owner International Airlines Group, easyJet Plc, Ryanair Holdings Plc, Air-France KLM and Lufthansa put aside their differences in Amsterdam today to launch a new lobbying group, called Airlines for Europe. Their first action was to call on the EU to bring down costs for their customers by overhauling regulation. (bit.ly/1P6WdeR)

FCA chiefs deny Treasury interfered to stop bank culture probe

The Financial Conduct Authority has denied the Government has compromised its independence following the controversy over its decision to abandon a review of banking industry culture. (bit.ly/1KrPcQb)

Sky News

KPMG Braced For Probe Into HBOS Audit Work

The accounting watchdog is to fire the starting gun on a formal examination of the auditing of HBOS prior to the bank's catastrophic failure in 2008. The Financial Reporting Council is expected to announce on Thursday that it is to begin making enquiries into the work undertaken by KPMG, one of the 'big four' accountancy firms. (bit.ly/1T64Pnv)

Goldman To Help Bankroll EU 'In' Campaign

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, underscoring City firms' concerns about the implications of 'Brexit'. Goldman has agreed to give what insiders said was a "substantial six-figure sum" to Britain Stronger in Europe, the group chaired by the former Marks & Spencer boss Lord Rose. (bit.ly/1T5u6yf)

