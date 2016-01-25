The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
The Financial Conduct Authority has been accused of
betraying the confidence of whistleblowers by passing on
evidence and sensitive information to the high street banks that
were the subject of their complaints. (thetim.es/1OQsuDl)
Competition to win the £4 billion contract to build
superfast trains for the HS2 rail line has been blown open by a
promise from Alstom, the French industrial giant, to bring
rolling stock production back to Britain if it wins the tender.
(thetim.es/1SGgXfG)
The Guardian
Unilever, the consumer goods group behind Persil and Magnum
ice-creams, has said it will not scale back its UK operations if
Britain votes to leave the EU. (bit.ly/23lUh8v)
Iran plans to buy 114 aircraft from the European company
Airbus by March, and is looking for other deals, senior Iranian
officials said on Sunday as their country emerges from sanctions
and international isolation. (bit.ly/1Pwfy4Q)
The Telegraph
HSBC is poised to make a decision on whether it will stay in
the UK as early as this week, The Daily Telegraph has learnt. (bit.ly/1ZXvoAC)
Former Ofcom chief Ed Richards has ruled himself out of the
race to become the next chief executive of City regulator the
Financial Conduct Authority, the Telegraph understands, further
narrowing the field of candidates to take over from ousted boss
Martin Wheatley. (bit.ly/23mji3e)
Sky News
The Government is considering taking thousands of
unaccompanied Syrian refugee children from migrant camps in
Europe, the International Development Secretary has told Sky
News. (bit.ly/20nGiMI)
Severe weather warnings are being issued as the snowstorm
that deluged the U.S. heads to Britain, bringing up to 8 inches
(20cm) of rain in some areas. (bit.ly/1PtRFkH)
The Independent
A controversial policy reportedly forcing asylum seekers in
Cardiff to wear brightly coloured wristbands has been axed after
a public outcry. (ind.pn/1Jw3NiN)
