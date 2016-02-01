Feb 1 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
- Sharon White, the head of Ofcom, has expressed her
concerns to Europe's regulators that the takeover of O2 by
Three, its smaller rival, will lead to less competition and
higher prices. (thetim.es/1UBiqlg)
- J Sainsbury Plc has been speaking to Home Retail
Group Plc's leading shareholders and has been told by
the company's largest investor that the offer must rise to at
least 160p, or £1.3 billion. (thetim.es/1UBiwcS)
The Guardian
- A senior government minister has admitted the tax
settlement between Google and the UK government "was not a
glorious moment". The admission by the business secretary, Sajid
Javid, came as a senior executive from Google claimed he could
not say how much UK profit has been generated by the technology
firm in the past decade, or how many meetings had been held
between the company's executives and ministers. (bit.ly/1UBiC47)
- Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG
are paying more than $150m to settle charges that they misled
investors who used their dark pool trading platforms. The US
Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York attorney
general are expected to announce the settlement on Monday. (bit.ly/1UBiHF2)
The Telegraph
- Hitachi will continue to invest in the UK even if the
country votes to leave the European Union, according to its
chief executive. Hiroaki Nakanishi, who is also chairman of the
Japanese industrial giant, said he discussed with Philip
Hammond, the Foreign Secretary, last month how a British exit
from the EU could be made "feasible". (bit.ly/1UBiNwd)
- Sky has backed the bid to merge Three with rival mobile
operator O2 as Brussels competition watchdogs prepare to lay out
their problems with the takeover. The European Commission is due
to issue Hutchison with a formal statement of objections on
Tuesday stretching to hundreds of pages. (bit.ly/1UBiUYA)
Sky News
- An investment firm owned by the taxpayer-backed Lloyds
Banking Group is in advanced talks to buy CitySprint, one of
Britain's biggest same-day delivery companies. LDC has entered
exclusive talks to buy CitySprint even as technology giants such
as Amazon and Uber seek to exploit their distribution networks
to win business held by traditional courier firms. (bit.ly/1UBj1nf)
- Britain's first new high street bank in more than 100
years has warned investors that an exit from the European Union
could damage its prospects. In a copy of a circular to
shareholders issued this week, the start-up lender said it faced
"risks associated with a vote to exit the EU". (bit.ly/1UBjg1q)
The Independent
- The pay gap faced by black workers widens the more
qualifications they obtain, according to research revealing the
challenges faced by ethnic minority Britons pursuing
professional careers. Black graduates leaving university earn an
average of 23 per cent less than their white counterparts, the
new analysis by TUC shows. (ind.pn/1UBjp51)
($1 = 0.7014 pounds)
