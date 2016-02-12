Feb 12 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Shire Plc has called time on its $50 billion
acquisition spree as it attempts to digest its biggest deal yet.
The FTSE 100 pharmaceuticals group expects its $32 billion
acquisition of Baxalta Inc to close this year and said
it would concentrate on integrating the American business before
embarking on any other deals. (thetim.es/1PGqCgI)
Sweden added to the turmoil in financial markets yesterday
by cutting its main interest rate deeper into negative territory
in an effort to boost the economy and stave off the threat of
deflation. (thetim.es/1PGqH46)
The Guardian
The Dublin-based banana company Fyffes Plc has been
accused by the GMB trade union of having "no respect" for
workers' rights, amid allegations that staff on Central American
fruit plantations are being serially mistreated. (bit.ly/1PGqUnK)
Justin King, the former boss of J Sainsbury Plc,
has waded into the row over the tax paid by multinationals such
as Amazon and eBay, saying it was unfair that traditional
retailers must pay huge rates bills for services such as roads
and waste collection, while their online rivals paid little but
received the same benefits. (bit.ly/1PGramO)
The Telegraph
Staff at Guardian Media Group are bracing for further job
cuts as the company looks to slash costs by 20 percent in the
face of widening losses. (bit.ly/1PGrgef)
SuperGroup Plc founder Julian Dunkerton is selling a
4.9 percent stake worth 53 million pounds ($76.69 million) in
his first share sale since the fashion retailer listed on the
stock market six years ago. It is understood that Dunkerton is
selling 4 million shares to fund a recent divorce settlement. (bit.ly/1PGrli3)
Sky News
PricewaterhouseCoopers has become one of the UK's biggest
private sector employers so far to engage staff on the merits of
Britain's membership in the European Union. Sky News understands
that the 'big four' accountancy firm last week held an event for
more than 100 UK partners to discuss the implications of Brexit.
(bit.ly/1PGrqlY)
The Independent
Matt Brittin, president of Google's European, Middle Eastern
and African arm, told the Public Accounts Committee that he was
not sure what his basic salary was. The Public Accounts
Committee is currently conducting an inquiry into a tax
settlement announced between Google and HMRC. (ind.pn/1PGrsdy)
J Sainsbury Plc has said it will be the first UK
retailer to call time on multi-buy and buy-one-get-one-free
promotions. The supermarket operator said that by August,
customers will no longer see the deals across brand products and
its own-brand soft drinks, confectionary, biscuits and crisps.
(ind.pn/1PGrxxG)
($1 = 0.6911 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)