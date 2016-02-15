Feb 15 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
UK Companies have reported their fastest growth for two
years, but supermarkets and the oil and gas industries weighed
heavily on an otherwise encouraging performance, according to an
analysis by the Share Centre. (thetim.es/1WlSyut)
Karl Kohler, the chief executive of Tata Steel in Europe,
will join thousands of steel workers marching in Brussels today
to demand urgent action to save the industry. (thetim.es/1WlSzyy)
The Guardian
People facing mental health crises will be able to get
community care 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of the
biggest transformation of NHS mental heath services in England
for a generation, to be unveiled on Monday. (bit.ly/1WlSFWO)
Britain's banks are vulnerable to a global financial shock
despite efforts to shore up their finances, according to John
Vickers, who led the inquiry into the safety of UK banks
following the 2008 financial crisis. (bit.ly/1WlSL0t)
The Telegraph
Asia's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, is among five suitors that
are expected to make final bids for London City Airport this
week to clinch a deal that could value the business at about 2
billion pounds ($2.9 billion). (bit.ly/1WlSOcH)
Sky News
Peter Bazalgette, the creator of Big Brother and one of
Britain's most influential creative industries figures, is on
the verge of passing an audition to become the next chairman of
ITV Plc. (bit.ly/1TjATFF)
HSBC Holdings Plc has decided to keep its
headquarters in UK, following speculation that the bank was
considering a move to Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1WlUjrp)
The Independent
The GMB union will bring an army of nearly 640,000 workers
to help the battle to keep Britain in the European Union, The
Independent reveals. (ind.pn/1WlTrDh)
The board of French energy company EDF SA is
expected to postpone a decision once again on whether to commit
to the 18.6 billion-pound ($27 billion) Hinkley Point C
project, which is at the heart of Prime Minister David Cameron's
strategy to "keep the lights on" in Britain in the next decade.
(ind.pn/1WlTv5P)
