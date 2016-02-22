Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Break up BT to boost the economy, says Sky boss
Jeremy Darroch, the chief executive of Sky Plc, has
warned that Britain risks falling further behind other countries
on broadband speeds if Ofcom does not break up BT Group
and foster an era of fibre investment. Ofcom will reveal its
plan to overhaul the regulation of Britain's broadband
infrastructure on Thursday amid a wider debate about whether
BT's consumer business should be split from Openreach, the
network division that connects broadband lines. The regulator is
expected to present a range of options but looks unlikely to
remove the threat of a BT break-up at this stage. (thetim.es/1oCGLNW)
The Guardian
Sainsbury's expected to ask for more time in Home Retail
Group battle
Sainsbury's is expected to ask for an extension of
the Tuesday deadline to table a firm bid for the owner of Argos
following the emergence of a 1.4 billion pound rival offer from
South African retail group Steinhoff International Holdings
. The request for more time from the Takeover Panel
would come from Sainsbury's with the agreement of Argos's
parent, Home Retail Group Plc, and would likely propose
18 March, the same date for Steinhoff to make a firm bid. (bit.ly/1UgGY5e)
Volvo recalls 59,000 cars over software glitch
Volvo is recalling 59,000 cars over faulty software that can
briefly shut down the engine, including more than 7,000 in the
UK. The recall affects five-cylinder diesel models S60, V60,
XC60, V70 and XC70 built from mid-2015. Owners of the Swedish
cars are being sent letters directly, asking them to take their
vehicles to their local dealership for a 30-minute no-fee fix.
The cars are being recalled across 40 markets, but those
affected have been sold mainly in Sweden, Britain and Germany.
(bit.ly/1ouxYNf)
The Telegraph
Boris Johnson backs Brexit as he hails 'once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity' to vote to leave EU
Boris Johnson says Britain has a "once in a lifetime
opportunity" to vote to leave the European Union as a way of
securing an entirely new relationship with Brussels based around
the single market. Johnson calls for Britain to be "brave" and
says that "there is only one way to get the change we need - and
that is to vote to go". He says that "EU history shows that they
only really listen to a population when it says No". (bit.ly/1LA0W3A)
RBS and Lloyds forecast to cut hundreds of branches
The Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
are expected to announce further plans to cut costs
when they publish their 2015 financial results this week, which
analysts believe could result in the closure of more than 400
more branches in the coming years. (bit.ly/1PQDR0K)
Sky News
HSBC slashes Gulliver pension by 250,000 stg
The boss of HSBC Holdings Plc had his pension
allowance slashed by 250,000 pounds last year in a move aimed at
appeasing big investors in Europe's largest bank. HSBC will
disclose on Monday that a cash sum handed to Stuart Gulliver in
2015 in lieu of a pension was cut from 625,000 pounds to 375,000
pounds. The move represents a decision by the bank to cut the
awards from 50 percent of executives' base salaries to 30
percent, following shareholder complaints that they had been
excessive. (bit.ly/1KxQD5q)
Passenger Jet Veers Off Runway In Birmingham
An aircraft with 98 passengers on board ended up on a grass
verge after it went off the runway following its landing. The
plane was making its way to the terminal at Birmingham Airport
when it "manoeuvred" off the tarmac, said officials. (bit.ly/1WC3HY7)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)