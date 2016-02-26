Feb 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* This is your last chance, BT is warned by Ofcom

Sharon White, the head of Ofcom, has refused to back down on her threat to break up BT Group Plc after proposing a series of reforms designed to speed up the UK's broadband network. (thetim.es/1TBTpYP)

* Vijay Mallya quits United Spirits with $75 mln payoff

The collapse of Kingfisher Airlines may have deprived Vijay Mallya of his coveted billionaire status, but the flamboyant tycoon was $75 million better off yesterday after he settled a bitter legal battle with Diageo Plc over his chairmanship of its United Spirits business. (here)

The Guardian

* Britain heading for power cuts next winter, say 60 local authorities

A group representing 60 local authorities has warned that recent closures of large power stations have left Britain heading for power cuts next winter, despite assurances to the contrary from the government. (bit.ly/1QgvAEA)

* David Cameron boasts of 'brilliant' UK arms exports to Saudi Arabia

David Cameron has boasted of his efforts to help sell "brilliant things" such as Eurofighter Typhoons to Saudi Arabia on the day the European parliament voted for an arms embargo on the country over its bombardment of Yemen. (bit.ly/1Q4IAfp)

The Telegraph

* Mark Carney issues stark warning on global growth as storm clouds gather

Mark Carney has warned that Britain and other countries risk becoming trapped in a world of low growth unless governments implement vital reforms. (bit.ly/1oDCglH)

* BT chief warns Openreach overhaul will create 'unnecessary costs'

BT Group Plc has branded Ofcom's plan to strip it of control of the finances of Openreach unnecessary, claiming that there is a "lack of understanding" about how the network division invests one billion pounds ($1.40 billion) annually. (bit.ly/1Un78TW)

Sky News

* Accounting giant KPMG axes dozens of partners

Dozens of UK-based partners at the 'big four' accountancy firm KPMG are being let go in a bid to improve its performance and respond to changing demand from its clients. (bit.ly/1pa3Uar)

* RBS boss gives away half of 1 mln pounds allowance

The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Group is to give half of a one million pounds 'allowance' to charity in an attempt to defuse what has become an annual pay row at the taxpayer-backed lender. (bit.ly/1LIHXnG)

