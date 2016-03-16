March 16 The following are the top stories on
The Times
UK's Serious Fraud Office suffered another blow to its
reputation yesterday after it abandoned a high-profile
investigation into the rigging of the $5 trillion-a-day global
currency markets. (thetim.es/1pmT7JG)
J Sainsbury Plc posted its first increase in sales
in more than two years and held its market share in a tough
fourth quarter for Britain's struggling grocery sector. (thetim.es/1TMzfNh)
The Guardian
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is cutting 448
investment banking jobs in the UK, moving two-thirds of them to
India. (bit.ly/1XtLkFf)
The Sports Direct International Plc founder, Mike
Ashley, is to be formally summonsed to appear before MPs to
explain his company's treatment of its workers. (bit.ly/1Rk0vw8)
The Telegraph
Thousands of schools will be able to open for an average of
an hour longer a day in an end to the "Victorian" tradition of
the 3:30 p.m. bell, British Finance Minister George Osborne will
announce as he puts education at the heart of his Budget speech.
(bit.ly/1M6bld8)
Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of
advertising giant WPP Plc, will receive a 63 million stg
pay cheque in one of the largest corporate payouts in history.
(bit.ly/1nML7AO)
Sky News
British Infrastructure Club, which will seek to replicate
the track record of leading state-backed investment funds, will
be headed by Graeme Bevans, the architect of Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board's (CPPIB) infrastructure wing. (bit.ly/1LoZg2x)
Eurostar has reported a 38 percent fall in annual profits
as it counted the cost of disruptions during a year when it was
hit by the migrant crisis as well as a drop-off in visitors to
Paris after the terror attacks on the French capital. (bit.ly/1R1xLca)
The Independent
Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to jettison
President Bashar al-Assad as part of a deal to end the five-year
conflict in Syria, Western powers believe. (ind.pn/1S2OjD0)
