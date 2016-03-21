March 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A Chinese oil and gas business, Ires-Geo Technology, is setting up a base in Scotland and expects to create up to ten jobs at its office at Heriot-Watt University's research park on the outskirts of Edinburgh. (thetim.es/1PlfTa0)

- Barclays PLC has come under attack from a long-term shareholder, Django Davidson, for deciding to sell its African business and rebuild its investment bank. A partner at Hosking Partners, a London-based fund, Davidson told the Times that his firm is "somewhat confused and decidedly frustrated" by strategic initiatives being pushed through by Jes Staley, the bank's chief executive. (thetim.es/1Plgc4I)

The Guardian

- Hundreds of passengers flying with easyJet Plc and British Airways face flight cancellations over the next three days due to industrial action by French air traffic control employees. (bit.ly/1Plgjx6)

- Soft drink makers are considering taking legal action against the government over its controversial sugar tax as George Osborne's budget shows further signs of unwinding. (bit.ly/1RaWkWr)

The Telegraph

- The UK's biggest institutional investors are to demand FTSE 100 companies stop quarterly reporting as part of a radical shake-up of how shareholders interact with their investments. (bit.ly/1MiJTc9)

- Dyson will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) in developing new battery technology by 2020 as the business best known for its vacuum cleaners branches out into new areas. (bit.ly/22rbSO5)

Sky News

- Edi Truell, who advises Boris Johnson, the London Mayor, will stand aside as the vice-chairman of Tungsten Corp Plc after informing boardroom colleagues last week that he wanted to acquire it. (bit.ly/1Rd9OPh)

- Downing Street "leant on" the NHS England chief to get him to reduce the 15 billion pounds ($21.68 billion) figure he said the health service would need, a former Liberal Democrat minister has said. (bit.ly/22rbEXf)

The Independent

- Leaving the European Union could blow a 100 billion pounds hole in the UK economy and cost up to 950,000 jobs, the CBI has warned, in what is easily the most pessimistic economic forecast yet of the implications of Brexit. (ind.pn/22rbXS3) ($1 = 0.6920 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)