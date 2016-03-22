March 22 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- IHS Inc, the American owner of publications
including Jane's Defence Weekly, will move to London after
agreeing to a deal to take over Markit Ltd in an
all-share merger that values the combined business at more than
$13 billion. (thetim.es/1pw9AeK)
- Henri de Castries, chairman and chief executive of Axa SA
, announced his retirement yesterday from the company
he has led for nearly 17 years, leading to mounting expectations
that the French financier is preparing to take the chair at HSBC
Holdings PLC. (thetim.es/1pw9J1O)
The Guardian
- Sports Direct International Plc's founder Mike
Ashley has challenged the authority of a parliamentary select
committee by refusing to appear before MPs investigating pay and
working conditions at the retailer, despite being formally
summoned. (bit.ly/1pw9Muq)
- Britain's biggest companies could face a credit downgrade
- potentially forcing up their borrowing costs - should the UK
vote to leave the EU in June, according to a report by a leading
ratings agency. (bit.ly/1pwdDaR)
The Telegraph
- Five Guys, the U.S. burger chain which counts President
Barack Obama among its fans, has overtaken Nandos as the UK's
most popular fast-food chain just two years since arriving in
this country. (bit.ly/1pwakRg)
- Atlantic Healthcare, a Cambridge-based drugs company, has
raised $24 million as it reaches the final stages of developing
a drug that could relieve the suffering of people with severe
inflammatory bowel conditions. (bit.ly/1pwao3e)
Sky News
- Lyndon Nelson, the executive director for UK
deposit-takers supervision at the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), was among a small number of candidates
interviewed about replacing Andrew Bailey as its chief
executive. (bit.ly/1pwaOXp)
- British sports car maker TVR is to make its new generation
of vehicles in south Wales, creating 150 jobs. (bit.ly/22AL0YK)
The Independent
- Carmignac Gestion's head of European equities, Muhammed
Yesilhark, departs after investing in barely ever traded scheme
run by Tory donor Lars Windhorst, who is advised by the former
Business Secretary. (ind.pn/1pwfDjp)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Edited by Alistair
Bell)