The Times
- UK has nothing to fear from a Brexit because it would be
overwhelmingly in the European Union's interests to strike a
generous free trade deal with the UK, according pro-Brexit Mayor
of London Boris Johnson. (thetim.es/1Psf7Z6)
- Vincent de Rivaz, the boss of EDF Energy, has guaranteed
that the costly Hinkley Point nuclear project will go ahead, but
has declined again to give a precise date for a final investment
decision. (thetim.es/1RhWLQ2)
The Guardian
- The billionaire Barclay twins who own the Daily Telegraph
and the Ritz in London are considering a sale of 25 percent of
their retail business, Shop Direct. (bit.ly/1Psg7MT)
- Vacuum Cleaner-maker Dyson is developing an electric car
at its headquarters in Wiltshire with the help of public funds,
according to government documents. (bit.ly/1PsgeaZ)
The Telegraph
- News Group Newspapers Ltd, publisher of the Sun, has
reported a 253 million pounds ($357.06 million) loss after
slashing the intangible value of its newspapers by more than a
third amid declining print sales and continuing fallout from the
phone hacking scandal. (bit.ly/1PsgyGU)
- Standard Life Plc's former Chief Executive David
Nish is to join HSBC Holdings Plc's board at the start
of May. (bit.ly/1PsgCq5)
Sky News
- Thousands of Dutch citizens face having details of their
Swiss bank accounts combed over by tax authorities despite a
court ruling they should not have been disclosed. (bit.ly/1PsenD5)
- Rail platforms at London's Waterloo that were once used
for Eurostar services are to be brought back into use as part of
an 800 million pounds ($1.13 billion) investment at the station.
(bit.ly/1RhXxMQ)
The Independent
- Leaflets sent out by Zac Goldsmith's mayoral campaign to
British Indian voters risked a "stereotypical and patronising"
approach to winning the ethnic minority vote, a Tory councillor
has warned. (ind.pn/1PsifEd)
($1 = 0.7086 pounds)
