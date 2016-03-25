March 25 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- 57 percent of Britain's banks believe that leaving the
European Union will damage their business, according to the
British Bankers' Association. (thetim.es/1UezlNT)
- SSE Plc has warned that a British exit from the
European Union could spark uncertainty for the energy market.
The utility, formerly Scottish & Southern Energy, said that
being part of the bloc's internal market had been beneficial to
consumers and helped to secure affordable low-carbon energy. (thetim.es/1RpuCp4)
The Guardian
- The Land Registry is being put up for sale less than two
years after the Liberal Democrats blocked previous plans for a 1
billion pounds-plus privatisation. (bit.ly/1RpuaXT)
- Volkswagen AG said it was recalling more than
800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicles as
they are feared to have defects in pedals. (bit.ly/1Rpd3p9)
The Telegraph
- Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse Group AG
, received 18.9 million Swiss francs ($19.38 million)
last year even after asking the loss-making bank to reduce his
bonus as he tackles a major restructuring. (bit.ly/1RpdS1c)
- Victims of online fraud who do not protect themselves
should no longer be refunded by banks, the Metropolitan police
commissioner has said. (bit.ly/1RpvfPj)
Sky News
- Prudential Plc, one of Britain's biggest insurance
companies, is drawing up secret plans to cap the pay of its fund
managers after awarding one of its bond fund managers more than
32 million pounds ($45.28 million) over a two-year period. (bit.ly/1MnZt6i)
- The Bank of England seems set to be given greater powers
over the buy-to-let market, after Chancellor George Osborne
expressed concern about the housing "bubble". (bit.ly/1RpeYdi)
The Independent
- Tim Parker, the wealthy tycoon recently appointed to chair
the Post Office and National Trust, launched a scathing attack
on high boardroom pay and called for income tax to be increased
on the wealthy to 50 percent. (ind.pn/1Rpg7kX)
($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7067 pounds)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)