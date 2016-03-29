The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- ConocoPhillips is drawing up plans to shut down
one of the North Sea's biggest gas pipeline systems in a move
that threatens to knock out 10 percent of the UK's gas capacity
and a string of active fields. (thetim.es/1Si9DlE)
- A multimillion-pound Revenue & Customs publicity campaign
to stamp out tax evasion and avoidance used an advertising
agency ultimately controlled in an offshore haven. HMRC spent
more than 6 million pounds($8.55 million)on the campaigns,
including 300,000 pounds specifically on offshore evasion. (thetim.es/1SiaSRG)
The Guardian
- The cost of a first class stamp will rise to 64p this
week, taking the price increase to 100 percent over the past
decade. First class stamp prices are rising by 1p, while a
second class stamp will rise by the same amount to 55p. (bit.ly/1Si9wX9)
- Britain's manufacturers are struggling to recruit skilled
workers and keep pace with global technology, according to
business group EEF's report that criticises the government for
lack of support. (bit.ly/1SiaIdg)
The Telegraph
- CEO of the takeover target Premier Foods Plc,
Gavin Darby, has claimed a rival bidder could challenge its
American suitor McCormick, as he defended the company's heavily
criticised decision to reject a 60p per share offer. (bit.ly/1Si9Mpd)
- More than 9000 jobs in Port Talbot hang in the balance as
crunch talks begin at Tata Steel Ltd in India over
the Welsh site's future. Fears are rife among workers that the
Indian multinational may pull the plug on the loss-making plant.
(bit.ly/1Siai6x)
Sky News
- Notonthehighstreet, an online marketplace, has been
approached by a number of new investors about injecting funds
into the business to allow it to accelerate its expansion. (bit.ly/1Si9m22)
The Independent
- UK think tank Smith Institute, found that two-thirds of
employees say they are working longer than two years ago, but
only 10 percent believe they are more productive. A quarter of
staff believed their productivity had declined over the period.
(ind.pn/1Si9QW3)
($1 = 0.7018 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)