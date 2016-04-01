* Refiles to remove Guardian item
The Times
- The UK's current account deficit, ballooned to a record
32.7 billion pounds in the final three months of last year, the
biggest deficit as a share of GDP since records began. (bit.ly/1RsKl83)
- The size of Britain's economy grew by an unexpected 0.6
percent in the final three months of last year, leading
economists to argue that UK growth is doing better than feared.
(bit.ly/1RsKnwA)
The Guardian
- Retailers will take the biggest financial hit from the
rise in the "national living wage" as more than 300,000 workers
get a pay rise from Friday 1 April. (bit.ly/1RsLht2)
The Telegraph
- Broadcasting giant Sky Plc is to sell its
headquarters and studios in west London for 545 million euros
($620.32 million). The company has instructed agents at BNP
Paribas Real Estate to find a buyer for its buildings in
Osterley, which it will then rent back in an expected 30-year
deal. (bit.ly/1RsLNHp)
Sky News
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc will change its approach to
patenting to make its medicines more affordable in developing
countries. The company says the move will cover about 85
countries and a combined population of more than 2 billion
people. (bit.ly/1RsLQmM)
The Independent
- Summer bookings from British sun-seekers were up 9 percent
year-on-year with Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary
Islands witnessing the most significant growth, according to Tui
AG. (ind.pn/1RsMW1P)
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
