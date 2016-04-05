April 5 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Marathon Oil has submitted plans to shut down its
giant Brae Field 168 miles northeast of Aberdeen after suffering
a series of gas leaks on ageing production platforms.(bit.ly/1RYmWO1)
The chief executive of William Hill James Henderson
has hailed a "game-changing deal" after it invested in NYX
Gaming as part of the latter's 270 million pound acquisition of
OpenBet. (bit.ly/1qqzvVV)
The Guardian
Airbus, which employs 15,000 people in the UK to
design and manufacture aircraft wings, has told its staff that a
vote to leave the EU could choke off future investment in the
UK. (bit.ly/23b2M5c)
The new chief executive of Marks & Spencer, Steve
Rowe, has signalled he is prepared to make changes to the way
the retailer is run by retaining personal control of the
troubled clothing division.(bit.ly/1Ma4qjn)
The Telegraph
The Government must step in to maintain production at Tata's
loss-making UK plants or risk customers abandoning
them, signing a death warrant for the British steel industry,
unions have warned as the crisis engulfing the sector
intensifies. (bit.ly/1UR1FX7)
Jitters over the health of the Chinese economy could trigger
a bloodbath on financial markets if a hard landing materialises,
the International Monetary Fund has warned. (bit.ly/1Vro8Zv)
Sky News
InterContinental Exchange has reached agreement with
Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ to provide part of the debt that will be required
to finance an offer for the LSE Group. (bit.ly/1V4Gnos)
The chief executive of BT Group Gavin Patterson has
accused ministers of failing to acknowledge its efforts to
overhaul Britain's broadband infrastructure as regulators mull
tougher oversight of the former state monopoly.(bit.ly/23bFJr1)
The Independent
Chapel Down, a British leading wine producer
based in Kent, has raised 1.7 million pound from new shares and
a crowdfunding campaign to build a new beer and cider brewery.
(ind.pn/1MOBLAk)
Alaska Air has reached a deal to buy Virgin America
for $2.6 billion and the merger airline will become the
fifth largest in the United States. (ind.pn/1PQoou7)
