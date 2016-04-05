April 6 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Tough new U.S. Treasury rules on corporate tax inversions
that could scupper Pfizer's record $150 billion takeover
of Allergan wiped nearly 17 per cent off the Botox
maker's shares yesterday.(bit.ly/1RD4MiM)
Cerberus Capital Management confirmed it is on course to sell
more than 6 billion pound of loans once owned by Northern Rock
mortgages. (bit.ly/22aNawf)
The Guardian
Profits in investment banking arm will not be as high as
last year, Barclays said, as it asked shareholders for
permission to sell off its African operations. (bit.ly/1RMuLAK)
Stock markets across Europe have fallen following weaker
than expected economic indicators, falling oil prices, and a
warning from the International Monetary Fund stoked fears of a
slowing global recovery.(bit.ly/22aIrdX)
The Telegraph
Prince Andrew from the Royal family has stepped into the
crisis engulfing Britain's steel industry which has thrown into
doubt the future of 40,000 UK jobs. (bit.ly/1S8ouyz)
Five former Barclays bankers rigged key interest
rate benchmark Libor "for their own advantage" in a conspiracy
"driven by money", a court has heard. (bit.ly/238tHC1)
Sky News
HSBC is to reinforce its commitment to the strategy
it outlined last year by signing a deal to sponsor a high-speed
rail-link between two cities in the Pearl River Delta, one of
China's most important economic regions. (bit.ly/1MQEp8H)
The trade body, Investment Association, which represents
fund managers overseeing 5.5 trillion pound in assets is to name
Chris Cummings as its next chief executive as the industry
undergoes unprecedented regulatory reform. (bit.ly/1RWR6xV)
The Independent
PayPal will not move forward with planned expansion
in Charlotte, North Carolina following the passage of a widely
condemned anti-LGBT law. (ind.pn/1VuDIDH)
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, has put Britain voting to leave the EU in June's
referendum among what she says are immediate threats to the
global economy. (ind.pn/1RVMsQH)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)