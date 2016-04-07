April 7 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain's landlords were protected from the worst of the
recession by escalating rents that have left tenants
increasingly impoverished, analysis by the Office for National
Statistics shows. (bit.ly/23cMbRP)
A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered
"confidential payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an
oil contract in Kuwait, according to documents seen by The
Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx)
The Guardian
The UK has recorded its biggest monthly car sales in almost
20 years, with more than 500,000 new vehicles registered in
March. (bit.ly/1RNXqWe)
Swedish hardware chain Clas Ohlson, which began
trading in the UK eight years ago, is to close more than half
its UK stores, putting dozens of jobs at risk. (bit.ly/208jtfD)
The Telegraph
Hutchison, the owner of mobile operator Three, has
signed deals worth 3 billion pound to guarantee space on its
expanded mobile network as it makes its final appeal to
officials in Brussels to allow its controversial takeover of O2.
(bit.ly/23iAy8t)
The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise U.S. interest
rates yet again, despite the financial turmoil that gripped
global markets after the central bank increased its rates last
December.(bit.ly/1SBfwKX)
Sky News
Pfizer and Botox-maker Allergan have halted
their record $160 billion merger citing new U.S. Treasury rules
to make controversial so-called "tax inversions" less lucrative.
(bit.ly/1MSPmqq)
BP faces a bruising rebellion led by top City
investors next week over a near 14 million pound pay deal handed
to its chief executive in a year when the company saw its
profits wiped out by the slump in oil prices. (bit.ly/22d4UXJ)
The Independent
Barclays has become the first big UK bank to back
social payment app Circle, a US digital payment company which
uses bitcoin to transfer central bank currencies across popular
messaging platforms and other media, as it launched in the UK on
Wednesday.(ind.pn/1UVExXA)
Half a million British workers could lose out on hundreds of
pounds a year under a "stealth tax" coming in on Wednesday which
was not announced in George Osborne's Budget. (ind.pn/1REnh6g)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)