The Times
Eddie Parladorio, a lawyer on the board of Retail
Acquisitions, which bought BHS for 1 pound in March 2015,
objected to the UK retailers's decision to loan 1.5 million
pounds ($2.19 million) to a company linked to the father of
Retail Acquisition's current owner, Dominic Chappell. (bit.ly/1WRVX6X)
BP Plc plans to cut costs by $7 billion next year
after reaffirming its commitment to maintain shareholder
payouts, despite a plunge in oil prices to their lowest level in
12 years. (bit.ly/1WRWe9T)
The Guardian
Tata Steel Ltd has not ruled out keeping its UK
business, including the Port Talbot steelworks, despite having
begun the process of selling it and announcing it wants to pull
out of the country, according to a source close to the Indian
company. (bit.ly/1WRWkOS)
Volvo AB is set to run self-driving versions of
its family 4x4s on roads around London next year as the motor
industry's trial of autonomous vehicles accelerates. (bit.ly/1WRWo18)
The Telegraph
Tado, a German start-up that supplies smart-heating
technology to millions of SSE Plc's UK customers, has
raised $23 million to help fund its expansion into new markets
and roll out a remote monitoring system for household boilers in
Britain. (bit.ly/1WRWztn)
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has begun sifting
through the British links to the law firm at the heart of the
Panama Papers leak, although its acting chief executive said it
is "far too early" to predict how many UK firms might have
broken the law. (bit.ly/1WRWGVM)
Sky News
Asda will be publicly criticised by competition watchdogs on
Wednesday when they publish the latest phase of their response
to a 'super-complaint' about predatory pricing tactics by major
grocers. (bit.ly/1WRVrpC)
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is set to repeat
his argument that the EU referendum is already weighing down the
UK economy. The key measure of economic growth - the GDP figure
for the first three months of this year - will be released on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/1WRVtO5)
The Independent
Scottish Power has agreed to pay 18 million pounds for
failing to treat its customers fairly. The fine follows an
investigation by industry regulator Ofgem into the firm's
customer service. (ind.pn/1WRWFkH)
($1 = 0.6862 pounds)
