The Times
- Range, a discount furniture retailer, and NewDay, one of
the country's largest providers of store cards, have begun talks
with investors about flotations that could value the companies
at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) each. (bit.ly/1Z4UU23)
- David Cameron is to put curbing Islamist extremism at the
heart of the Queen's Speech this month as he seeks to fend off
claims that he is becoming a lame-duck prime minister. (bit.ly/1Z4W4L9)
The Guardian
- Britain's most senior civil servant, Jeremy Heywood, is
reviewing HS2 as fears grow that the high-speed railway cannot
be built within its 55 billion pound budget in its current form.
(bit.ly/1Z4XPrw)
- Worries about the EU referendum in June, rising labour
costs and China's slowdown have knocked UK business confidence
to a four-year low, according to a report by ICAEW. (bit.ly/1Z4XVzt)
The Telegraph
- A Brexit will cost up to 100,000 jobs while the NHS and
other public services will face significant cuts, Cabinet
Minister Greg Hands has warned. (bit.ly/1Z4Ybyw)
Sky News
- Restaurants and bars could also be stopped from adding
service charges to bills to remind customers they do not have to
tip if they don't want to. Tips left by customers should go to
workers in full and not their employers, the government has said
in a report. (bit.ly/1Z4YJnR)
The Independent
- The chairman of Business Select Committee examining the
collapse of BHS has said the retailer's former owner, Philip
Green, has "enormous questions" to answer surrounding the sale
of the 88-year-old high street chain, accusing him of "crashing"
it into a cliff. (ind.pn/1Z4ZBZF)
($1 = 0.6818 pounds)
