May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's second biggest retail energy supplier SSE is considering the sale of a 1 billion pounds stake in its gas distribution division. (bit.ly/1U0fI9P)

The Guardian

Burberry is to cut jobs and reduce its product range by up to one-fifth in an attempt to save at least 100 million pounds a year, following a 10 percent fall in profit. (bit.ly/1U0ffEz)

Britain's employment rate reached a record high and wages ticked up in March, dashing government claims that the job market was being seriously damaged by the threat of a leave vote in the EU referendum. (bit.ly/1U0eYS6)

The Telegraph

Vauxhall is preparing to recall 235,000 Zafira cars for a second time as it can now install a long-term fix to a problem which had been causing as many as several hundred fires. (bit.ly/1U0eY4g)

Spanish businessman Javier Ferrán has been named the next chairman of Diageo, bringing to an end speculation over who will lead the board of the FTSE 100 drinks giant. (bit.ly/1U0fb7N)

Sky News

Policy makers at the US Federal Reserve indicated that most felt it would be "appropriate" to raise rates at their meeting of 14-15 June if the jobs market and economic growth strengthens, and inflation shows signs of moving towards its 2 percent target. (bit.ly/1U0etXZ)

The U.S. has raised the import duty on Chinese cold-rolled steel, which is used in car manufacturing, shipping containers and construction, by more than 520 percent. (bit.ly/1U0eOtT)

The Independent

Excessive pay for top bosses is holding back economic growth in Britain, the chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, has warned. (ind.pn/1U0dhE6)

Mitsubishi Motors President Tetsuro Aikawa will step down as the Japanese automaker looks to regroup from its widening fuel economy testing scandal with the backing of Nissan Motor. (ind.pn/1U0dI19)

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Diane Craft)