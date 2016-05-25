May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The pressure on Deutsche Bank's British chief executive grew yesterday after one of the top ratings agencies cut the German lender's credit standing and warned that his chances of delivering an ambitious turnaround plan were becoming more remote. (bit.ly/1OV1LLs)

The Guardian

Britain's leading tax and spending think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has warned that leaving the European Union would force ministers to extend austerity measures by up to two years to achieve a budget surplus. (bit.ly/20xYcLS)

French investigators have raided Google's Paris headquarters, saying the company is now under investigation for aggravated financial fraud and organised money laundering. (bit.ly/1WPN1Aq)

The Telegraph

U.S. agricultural business Monsanto rejected a $62 billion takeover offer from German drugs and crops giant Bayer yesterday as it believes the current proposal is "incomplete and financially inadequate", but said it is willing to engage in further negotiations. (bit.ly/1s8iFvY)

A Portuguese-backed consortium is in pole position to save BHS after Matalan founder John Hargreaves and Select Fashions Cafer Mahiroglu retreated from the bid battle. (bit.ly/1U862XP)

Sky News

Twitter has confirmed rumours it is going to stop counting attachments in its 140-character limit, giving users leeway to be more wordy. (bit.ly/1UcetV3)

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney came under fire at a grilling by MPs today when he was accused of rehashing "propaganda" on the economic consequences of Brexit. (bit.ly/25ft8Ec)

The Independent

Google could face a claim for billions of euros in back taxes after 100 police and tax investigators raided the company's offices in Paris as part of an investigation into alleged systematic fraud. (ind.pn/27RpxOT)

The chief executive of French energy giant EDF said the company "can't afford to keep the UK waiting" and hinted a decision regarding the Hinkley Point C nuclear project in Britain could be reached before the summer. (ind.pn/1VgHwZW)

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)