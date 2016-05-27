May 27 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The government's proposal to save Tata Steel UK could set a dangerous precedent, ultimately costing millions of pension savers up to 200 billion pounds in lost retirement incomes, experts warned yesterday. (bit.ly/1WYjZi9)

Accrol Papers said yesterday that it planned to list on the AIM in a deal expected to value the business at about 100 million pounds. The flotation is expected to take place on June 10 in defiance of City nervousness ahead of the European referendum just two weeks later. (bit.ly/1WYknNI)

The Guardian

Government plans to overhaul the pension scheme behind Tata Steel have been supported by the trustees despite warnings that the move would set a dangerous precedent. (bit.ly/1WYjKnf)

MPs investigating controversial business practices at Sports Direct have told its founder, Mike Ashley, they will not visit the company's headquarters before next month's select committee hearing and made it clear they still expect him to show up at Westminster. (bit.ly/1WYk2dR)

The Telegraph

Rolls-Royce is understood to have lost out on a contract, to supply a version of EJ200 jet it produces through its membership of the Eurojet consortium, to power a new generation of combat jets for the South Korean military. (bit.ly/1WYkIju)

Debenhams has appointed an Amazon executive to replace its outgoing chief executive as the department store focuses on the growth of its online sales. (bit.ly/1WYlbCc)

Sky News

The barrel price of Brent Crude oil, which is seen as the global benchmark of oil industry performance, has reached $50 for the first time in 2016 as supply problems due to wildfires in Canada continue to have an impact. (bit.ly/1WYlInL)

Ministers have drawn up secret plans to sell the Government's entire shareholding in its 4 billion pounds Green Investment Bank (GIB) in an attempt to secure a bigger-than-expected windfall from the privatisation. (bit.ly/1WYlkp7)

The Independent

McDonald' French headquarters were searched on 18 May as part of an ongoing tax probe, according to police sources. (ind.pn/1WYjFzS)

Starbucks CEO said the company's China's business could one day outgrow that of the United States as it opens its first coffee roaster outside of the country. (ind.pn/1WYjQvl)

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)