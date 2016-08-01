Aug 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to interfere with former PM David Cameron's plans to award honours to pro-Remain allies. The leak of the list of names expected to get honours put pressure on her to intervene. (bit.ly/2aKQakx)

The Guardian

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Google parent Alphabet Inc's life sciences unit are creating a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body, jump-starting a novel field of medicine called bioelectronics.(bit.ly/2aKU1yc)

Capital controls in Greece will be majorly eased on Monday in order to bring back billions of euros that left the country at the peak of the euro-zone crisis. The easing of capital restrictions is being done to give a boost confidence in the economy's banking sector. (bit.ly/2aKTvQA)

The Telegraph

China has urged the U.K. government to give the go-ahead to the Hinkley Point nuclear plant as quickly as possible. The country's state media also warned that China would not tolerate any kind of criticisms or accusations towards its investments in the U.K. (bit.ly/2aKVt3t)

Uber Technologies Inc will sell its China business to Didi Chuxing, the dominant ride-hailing service in the country. The valuation of the combined business will be $35 billion. (bit.ly/2aKY79j)

Sky News

Panasonic Corp has emerged as a contender to acquire GHD, a manufacturer of hair-care products based in the U.K. CVC Capital Partners has also made an offer to buy GHD for more than 400 million pounds ($527.20 million). (bit.ly/2aKZZ2b)

The Independent

Communication Workers Union, one of Britain's biggest trade unions, has promised to support Jeremy Corbyn as the Labour party leader. The union's reaffirmation came in light of Corbyn's vow to combat "injustices" in U.K. workplaces. (bit.ly/2aKZZ2b)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has demanded that the House of Lords get behind the decision of Brexit as decided by the voters, after reports that some peers intended to delay the process of the country exiting the EU. (bit.ly/2aKZZ2b)

($1 = 0.7587 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)