The Times
- Cavendish Fluor Partnership, a joint venture led by
Babcock, the British defence and engineering company, has told
the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority that the cost of cleaning
up the 12 Magnox reactors will rise by 18 percent to more than
10 billion pounds ($13.02 billion). bit.ly/2b06POC
- Investors flocked to sell government bonds to the Bank of
England, restoring confidence in its new 60 billion pound
stimulus plan. The deal was a key test for the latest 60 billion
pound of quantitative easing. bit.ly/2b07uzu
The Guardian
- Lloyds Banking Group has told its 75,000 staff
that the chief executive has "no case to answer" over questions
he may have breached the bank's expenses policy. The bank issued
the memo after The Sun raised the questions about Antonio
Horta-Osorio's expenses in a story about a business trip to
Singapore where he was photographed with a female companion. bit.ly/2b07RK9
- The Scottish government is to redirect 100 million pounds
from a budget underspend last year into a new initiative to help
cushion the economy from the impacts of a post-EU referendum
downturn. Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, said the spending
was needed to help stimulate the already weak Scottish economy
in the wake of the "deep and widespread uncertainty" caused by
the Brexit vote in June. bit.ly/2b07Q99
The Telegraph
- ITV faces pressure to improve on its £1bn bid for
Entertainment One after it was immediately dismissed by
the Peppa Pig maker's board. Britain's biggest commercial
broadcaster wants to add eOne to its long list of television
production takeovers, as chief executive Adam Crozier seeks to
make the company less reliant on the UK's volatile advertising
market, which is facing a downturn in the wake of the EU
referendum. bit.ly/2b07D5U
- Eyal Shaked, the son of 888 co-founder Avi Shaked,
has attacked William Hill for spurning the 3.2 billion pound
joint takeover bid it made with Rank Group, claiming the
strongly worded rejection would mark the troubled bookmaker's
"downfall." bit.ly/2b08ym
Sky News
- San Leon Energy is close to finalising a $200
million fundraising to finance the acquisition of a near-10
percent stake in a major oil-producing asset in Nigeria. It
would also announce the appointment of Mutiu Sunmonu, the former
head of Shell Nigeria, as its new non-executive chairman. bit.ly/2b08pQc
- Local government leaders have accused the government of
"looting" money from councils which sell homes under the Right
To Buy scheme. The claim comes as new figures show that last
year councils replaced less than 20 percent of homes sold under
Right To Buy. bit.ly/2b08dkb
The Independent
- Royal Mail's "gold-standard" pension scheme could
close by 2018 as the company readies itself for crunch talks
with unions. The company wrote to employees saying that tough
market conditions meant the cost of keeping the plan open would
spiral to 900 million pounds, a figure it said was "simply
unaffordable." ind.pn/2b087sz
- Prudential, the UK's largest insurer by value,
has said it is considering shifting funds from M&G, its assets
management business, to Dublin or Luxembourg following UK's vote
to leave the EU. Anne Richard, the chief executive of M&G, said
the decision to move assets will depend on the outcome of UK's
negotiations with the EU. ind.pn/2b08GCT
($1 = 0.7683 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)