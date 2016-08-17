Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
More than half of Europe's largest fund managers plan to cut
their holdings in UK companies amid fears about the impact of
Britain leaving the European Union. bit.ly/2bcnUom
A 3.4 billion pounds ($4.43 billion) bid for William Hill
Plc hung by a thread last night amid indications that
Rank Group Plc and 888 Holdings Plc may be ready
to throw in their cards. bit.ly/2bcp8jp
The Guardian
The financial pressure on older people and their families
when trying to pay for social care is growing, with the average
cost of a room in a care home now more than 30,000 pounds a
year. The cost of a care home room has risen by 5.2 percent in
the last year, more than 10 times the average increase in
pensioners income, according to a report by Prestige Nursing and
Care. bit.ly/2bcpree
Britain's Intellectual Property Office has approved
Specsavers' application to trademark the terms "should've" and
"shouldve" to protect its well-known catchphrase. The high
street opticians made the application in July in a bid to
safeguard its slogan "should've gone to Specsavers". bit.ly/2bcpzKQ
The Telegraph
Prime Minister Theresa May has written to Chinese President
Xi Jinping insisting she wants stronger trade and cooperation
between Britain and China, amid a row over her decision to delay
the Hinkley Point nuclear deal. bit.ly/2bcr6Aw
City firms that help businesses run tax avoidance schemes
could face huge financial penalties under fresh Government
proposals. Under new HMRC plans, firms that help clients exploit
tax rules, including the use of offshore tax havens, could pay a
fine of up to 100 percent of the money lost to the taxpayer. bit.ly/2bcqE5f
Sky News
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, one of Britain's
biggest insurance companies, has abandoned plans to offload a
chunk of its pension liabilities as deficits soar in the wake of
this month's Bank of England interest rate cut, Sky News has
learnt. bit.ly/2bcrvTg
Three 24-hour strikes by Virgin Trains East Coast staff have
been called off pending further talks, the company has said.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union had been
planning to walk out later this month in a row over jobs,
working conditions and safety. bit.ly/2bcpSVX
The Independent
Banco Santander SA has warned that Britain's vote
to leave the European Union marked the end of an era of
stability for the UK banking sector as banks face the prospect
of record low interest rates and wider economic volatility. ind.pn/2bcqURV
