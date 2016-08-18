Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest
sovereign wealth fund, has cut the valuation of its UK property
portfolio, which includes Regent Street in London, by 5 percent
after the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2boygmo
Economic and consumer uncertainty surrounding the vote to
leave the European Union will take away any growth in UK car
sales this year, one of Britain's leading motor retailer Lookers
group has admitted. bit.ly/2boyGta
The Guardian
Government proposals to impose heavy fines on banks,
accountants and lawyers who market tax avoidance schemes will
fail without more resources for HM Revenue & Customs to pursue
offenders, campaigners have said. bit.ly/2bozhuH
More than a million workers from eastern Europe are working
in Britain following a rise in the number of foreign nationals
entering the labour market before the Brexit vote. The total
number of EU workers employed in the UK increased by almost
90,000 in the three months to the end of June, pushing the
overall employment rate to another record high in statistics,
which were published on Wednesday. bit.ly/2boz5LX
The Telegraph
The City of London police arrested a Sage Group employee at
Heathrow airport on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to
defraud, just two days after the FTSE 100 company revealed a
data breach. bit.ly/2boC0EA
The London Stock Exchange Group Plc's merger with
its German counterpart is now in the hands of the world's
regulators after Deutsche Boerse AG's shareholders
belatedly gave their blessing to the pairing. bit.ly/2boDiPY
Sky News
Uber Technologies Inc has launched legal action
against Transport for London over new rules for private hire
companies which are designed to improve passenger safety. bit.ly/2boCri3
The Independent
Certain London airport bureaux de change are now returning
less than 1 euro ($1.13) for each pound offered, underlining how
the slide in the value of the sterling since the 23 June Brexit
referendum vote is already hitting holidaymakers in the pocket.
ind.pn/2boCr1J
