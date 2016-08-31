The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Shareholders approved a 24 billion euro ($26.75
billion)takeover of Britain's biggest technology company, Arm
Holdings, by Japan's SoftBank. bit.ly/2bYGLoJ
The Guardian
- Train operator Southern will restore more than 100
cancelled services next Monday, bringing some relief after a
summer of misery for passengers. The operator, owned by Govia
Thameslink Railway, said 119 services, more than a third of the
341 cancelled in July, would be reinstated. bit.ly/2bYH2HZ
- France's trade minister has increased the pressure on the
proposed EU-U.S. trade deal by calling for the talks to be
called off. Matthias Fekl, the French minister for foreign
trade, tweeted that his government demanded that negotiations on
the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership should cease.
bit.ly/2bYGCSg
The Telegraph
- - Investment in the UK boomed last year as firms from
around the world backed a record 2,213 British projects,
including infrastructure developments, manufacturing plants and
life sciences projects. The number of foreign-backed projects
increased 11 percent, creating 82,650 jobs. bit.ly/2bYHAO4
Sky News
- Co-op Group will announce this week the appointment of
Rufus Olins to the new role of chief membership officer - a
crucial element of a revival plan drawn up after a governance
crisis in 2013 which cast a shadow over the entire movement's
future. bit.ly/2bYHeac
- U.S. technology giant Apple Inc has been ordered
to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.49 billion) in back taxes to
Ireland after a European probe. Apple faces the record bill
after the European Commission ruled that a special scheme to
route profits through Ireland was illegal state aid. bit.ly/2bYHLcs
The Independent
- Downing Street has signalled it would "welcome any
company" to the UK, just hours after an unprecedented EU
tax-decision left a question mark over Apple's future in
Ireland. ind.pn/2bYHsyh
- Theresa May has ruled out a second referendum or a general
election on the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.
A spokesman for May said, "The Prime Minister is very clear
there will be no second referendum." ind.pn/2bYHmqd
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)