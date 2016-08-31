The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Shareholders approved a 24 billion euro ($26.75 billion)takeover of Britain's biggest technology company, Arm Holdings, by Japan's SoftBank. bit.ly/2bYGLoJ

The Guardian

- Train operator Southern will restore more than 100 cancelled services next Monday, bringing some relief after a summer of misery for passengers. The operator, owned by Govia Thameslink Railway, said 119 services, more than a third of the 341 cancelled in July, would be reinstated. bit.ly/2bYH2HZ

- France's trade minister has increased the pressure on the proposed EU-U.S. trade deal by calling for the talks to be called off. Matthias Fekl, the French minister for foreign trade, tweeted that his government demanded that negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership should cease. bit.ly/2bYGCSg

The Telegraph

- - Investment in the UK boomed last year as firms from around the world backed a record 2,213 British projects, including infrastructure developments, manufacturing plants and life sciences projects. The number of foreign-backed projects increased 11 percent, creating 82,650 jobs. bit.ly/2bYHAO4

Sky News

- Co-op Group will announce this week the appointment of Rufus Olins to the new role of chief membership officer - a crucial element of a revival plan drawn up after a governance crisis in 2013 which cast a shadow over the entire movement's future. bit.ly/2bYHeac

- U.S. technology giant Apple Inc has been ordered to pay up to 13 billion euros ($14.49 billion) in back taxes to Ireland after a European probe. Apple faces the record bill after the European Commission ruled that a special scheme to route profits through Ireland was illegal state aid. bit.ly/2bYHLcs

The Independent

- Downing Street has signalled it would "welcome any company" to the UK, just hours after an unprecedented EU tax-decision left a question mark over Apple's future in Ireland. ind.pn/2bYHsyh

- Theresa May has ruled out a second referendum or a general election on the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union. A spokesman for May said, "The Prime Minister is very clear there will be no second referendum." ind.pn/2bYHmqd

($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)