Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
A Chinese consortium has gate-crashed the auction of gas
pipelines that supply nearly 11 million homes and businesses -
posing the first big test of Theresa May's clampdown on foreign
ownership of key national infrastructure. bit.ly/2cAPWuD
The Serious Fraud Office is considering launching an
investigation into the collapse of an oil company that was
advised for three years by the Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi. bit.ly/2cAPbl4
The Guardian
The head of Germany's central bank has warned that London's
position as a financial centre would be dealt a severe blow if
the UK left the single market because banks would be denied the
right to operate across the 27 remaining members of the EU. bit.ly/2cAPSuz
First-time buyers hoping to snap up a bargain after the
Brexit vote could be in for a shock with figures showing new
sellers in England and Wales asking 3.3% more for typical
starter homes than a month ago. bit.ly/2cAPTyD
The Telegraph
China has failed to curb excesses in its credit system and
faces mounting risks of a full-blown banking crisis, according
to early warning indicators released by the world's top
financial watchdog. bit.ly/2cAQFM8
Rolls-Royce is cutting more than 200 management jobs,
the latest in a series of losses as its chief executive attempts
to turn around the British engineering giant. bit.ly/2cAQbG6
Sky News
Sky News understands that The Hut Group, which counts the
former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy among its
shareholders, will announce the purchase of Ideal Shape in the
coming days. bit.ly/2cAQpgf
The Secretary General of the Commonwealth has said that many
countries "are still getting over the shock" of Britain deciding
to leave the EU, but will explore opportunities to intensify
trade partnerships with the UK. bit.ly/2cAQErG
The Independent
Business confidence has been dragged to a four-year low amid
rising concerns over economic uncertainty and a slowdown in
demand following the EU referendum result. ind.pn/2cAQxwf
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)