Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

Britain's largest banks will be tested on their ability to weather a Chinese economic meltdown amid growing concerns at the Bank of England over the rapid growth of debt in the world's second largest economy. bit.ly/2cPv5H4

Three former Tesco executives have denied two charges of fraud brought by the Serious Fraud Office as part of its investigation into a 263 million euros accounting scandal at the supermarket group. bit.ly/2cPvn0N

The Guardian

Gross mortgage lending hit its highest August level since before the financial crash, figures show, as the housing market appeared to defy fears of a crash after the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2cPvERc

Southern rail workers will strike for 14 days in five separate blocks from next month in the long-running dispute over the role of conductors. bit.ly/2cPwrS9

The Telegraph

IM Properties, one of the UK's largest privately owned property companies, has launched a 1.34-billion-euro land division that aims to snap sites that require tricky planning permissions and prepare them for new homes. bit.ly/2cPwe1F

BT is in talks towards a deal worth tens of millions of pounds for full ownership of YouView, its set-top box technology joint venture with Britain's public service broadcasters and broadband rival TalkTalk. bit.ly/2cPwKfO

Sky News

Data from at least 500 million Yahoo users was "stolen" during an attack in 2014, the internet company has said. bit.ly/2cPw4qL

The Bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said that while the financial system has been resilient since the decision to quit the bloc, the referendum result had delivered a "challenging" outlook for financial stability. bit.ly/2cPwYUs

The Independent

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to cure all diseases by the end of the century and spend $3 billion towards this goal. ind.pn/2cPwWfd

HSBC is looking for a football pitch-sized office space in east London's Shoreditch or Old Street to bolster its technology capabilities. ind.pn/2cPy56z

