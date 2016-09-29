Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
BlackBerry Ltd said that it would no longer develop
its own hardware, outsourcing the work to Indonesia. The
announcement marked the end for a device that sparked a
revolution in mobile working. (bit.ly/2dsDbRl)
Deutsche Post DHL unwrapped a £242.7 million ($316.38
million) deal for UK Mail yesterday and thereby greatly expanded
the German company's British network. (bit.ly/2dsDDiH)
The Guardian
Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse,
said the banking sector is "not really investable" and warned
about the problems plaguing the sector as the focus remained on
Deutsche Bank's battle to reduce a $14billion penalty from U.S.
authorities. (bit.ly/2d81clL)
Apple Inc is planning to move its UK headquarters
to Battersea power station in a major boost for the £8bn
regeneration of the Grade II-listed building. (bit.ly/2d82g8V)
The Telegraph
Bidders for National Grid's £11 billion ($14.34
billion)regional gas networks business may be preparing to
overpay based on mistaken assumptions about the returns that
will be on offer in future years, energy regulator Ofgem has
warned. (bit.ly/2d83W2a)
The London Stock Exchange is exploring plans to sell the
French wing of its clearing house in order to soothe the
concerns of Europe's competition watchdog, which has launched an
investigation into its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse
. (bit.ly/2d830eq)
Sky News
The Treasury is lining up bankers to steer it through the
latest crisis to engulf Royal Bank of Scotland's
efforts to offload a network of 300 branches. (bit.ly/2d83yRi)
The Independent
Minouche Shafik, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, has
said she thinks it likely the central bank will cut interest
rates still further to help the UK economy cope with the impact
of the Brexit vote. (ind.pn/2d85UzB)
Just a month after the final store closed, Al Mana Group,
which bought the international and online operation, said it had
retained UK staff and suppliers to begin sales via a new web
platform. (bit.ly/2d86U6U)
($1 = 0.7671 pounds)
