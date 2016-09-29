Sept 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BlackBerry Ltd said that it would no longer develop its own hardware, outsourcing the work to Indonesia. The announcement marked the end for a device that sparked a revolution in mobile working. (bit.ly/2dsDbRl)

Deutsche Post DHL unwrapped a £242.7 million ($316.38 million) deal for UK Mail yesterday and thereby greatly expanded the German company's British network. (bit.ly/2dsDDiH)

The Guardian

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse, said the banking sector is "not really investable" and warned about the problems plaguing the sector as the focus remained on Deutsche Bank's battle to reduce a $14billion penalty from U.S. authorities. (bit.ly/2d81clL)

Apple Inc is planning to move its UK headquarters to Battersea power station in a major boost for the £8bn regeneration of the Grade II-listed building. (bit.ly/2d82g8V)

The Telegraph

Bidders for National Grid's £11 billion ($14.34 billion)regional gas networks business may be preparing to overpay based on mistaken assumptions about the returns that will be on offer in future years, energy regulator Ofgem has warned. (bit.ly/2d83W2a)

The London Stock Exchange is exploring plans to sell the French wing of its clearing house in order to soothe the concerns of Europe's competition watchdog, which has launched an investigation into its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse . (bit.ly/2d830eq)

Sky News

The Treasury is lining up bankers to steer it through the latest crisis to engulf Royal Bank of Scotland's efforts to offload a network of 300 branches. (bit.ly/2d83yRi)

The Independent Minouche Shafik, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, has said she thinks it likely the central bank will cut interest rates still further to help the UK economy cope with the impact of the Brexit vote. (ind.pn/2d85UzB)

Just a month after the final store closed, Al Mana Group, which bought the international and online operation, said it had retained UK staff and suppliers to begin sales via a new web platform. (bit.ly/2d86U6U)

($1 = 0.7671 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Sandra Maler)