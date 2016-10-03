Oct 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Deutsche Bank's chief executive was criticised by Germany's deputy chancellor yesterday for blaming speculators for the bank's plight, as hopes faded for a quick settlement of a $14 billion fine in the US for mis-selling. bit.ly/2dmGuP5

The pound fell back towards a three-decade low against the dollar yesterday, hit by surprisingly strong U.S. economic data and in the wake of Theresa May setting out a timetable for Brexit. bit.ly/2dmGqiq

The Guardian

The stamp collecting firm Stanley Gibbons has slumped to a 29-million-euro annual pre-tax loss and detailed a litany of financial woes after discovering "fundamental errors" in the company's accounts. bit.ly/2dmGfDE

Britain is missing out on billions of pounds in exports every year because of a failure to help small and medium-sized companies crack new markets, according to an analysis that highlights firms' worries about exporting after Brexit. bit.ly/2dmG7E7

The Telegraph

UK manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in September, as the weak pound helped the sector to cement its strongest quarter of growth this year, according to a closely watched survey. bit.ly/2dmGmin

AstraZeneca has won a major victory in the UK after the country's drugs watchdog approved one of the most important cancer drugs in its oncology portfolio. bit.ly/2dmHi6z

Sky News

The Government has set out details to tackle the housing shortage by building 25,000 new homes using a 3 billion euros Home Building Fund. bit.ly/2dmHxOU

The British-based healthcare conglomerate Bupa is weighing a takeover bid for Oasis, the dentistry chain, in a move that would create a private sector powerhouse. bit.ly/2dmHiUe

The Independent

Oil prices climbed to their highest level since August supported by the global market renewed optimism that OPEC's production deal reached last week would bring an end to sub-$50 a barrel oil. ind.pn/2dmHOkU

Henderson Group and Janus Capital Group will merge as both companies seek to revive asset growth and profit. ind.pn/2dmHp1J

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)