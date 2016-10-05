Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tesco's chief executive declared yesterday that the supermarket group's crisis was over as he revealed healthy sales growth and set a new profit target that sent the share price soaring. bit.ly/2cUy1wi

The battle for one of Britain's biggest private equity investment trusts SVG Capital has been thrown into confusion after a consortium co-led by Goldman Sachs came up with a last-minute proposal to buy all its assets. bit.ly/2cUya2R

Deutsche Bank needs a convincing business case to attract investors, senior officials from the International Monetary Fund have said, amid fears Germany's biggest bank will need to raise funds to avoid being crippled by the penalty from the US for a decade-old scandal. bit.ly/2cUx8Ug

Chancellor Philip Hammond will attempt to reassure bankers on Wall Street on Thursday that he wants the City to be a leading financial centre after Brexit. bit.ly/2cUxYjZ

The massive programme to build replacement nuclear submarines for the Royal Navy "cannot and must not slip," the Defence Secretary warned as he pushed the button to start work on the massive 41 billion euros project. bit.ly/2cUB5IG

Smaller firms are taking a pragmatic view of Brexit and already planning for the possible fallout on their business models, according to the head of the accountancy firm BDO. bit.ly/2cUBkDw

TalkTalk has been given a record 400,000 euros fine for security failings over a cyber attack, according to a watchdog. bit.ly/2cUzK4r

Bidders for MBNA, one of the UK's biggest credit card issuers, are trying to limit their exposure to future costs related to insurance mis-selling ahead of a likely 2019 deadline for compensation claims. bit.ly/2cUyKNT

British companies have earned more than $60 billion (47.07 billion pounds) from U.S. military contracts under the presidency of Barack Obama, a major new analysis of Pentagon spending has found. ind.pn/2cUz7rH

Eight years after colossal amounts of bad loans caused a financial meltdown that almost sunk the global economy, total debt has hit a new record level of $152 trillion (119.15 trillion pounds), the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. ind.pn/2cUzrXD

