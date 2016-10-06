Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
IMF leader Christine Lagarde has endorsed the British prime
minister's concerns about low interest rates and the need to
help families left behind by globalisation, as she warned that
global growth has been "too low for too long". bit.ly/2dQ6LoK
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has played down
suggestions of a rift with the prime minister over the impact of
loose monetary policy. bit.ly/2dQ7UfZ
The Guardian
Heathrow is hoping an 11th-hour push pegged to Brexit will
secure approval to build a third runway, with a final verdict
from the government expected within a fortnight. bit.ly/2dQ5NZy
Mark Carney has backed the British prime minister's call to
rethink Britain's economic policy and rejected the idea that
criticism of the side-effects of unconventional measures
amounted to an attack on the independence of the Bank of
England. bit.ly/2dQ6XEt
The Telegraph
Deutsche Bank has announced that it will be
cutting a further 1,000 jobs as part of its restructuring plans.
bit.ly/2dQ7hDb
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is planning
to sell shares in its entire business and give investors
unprecedented access to its financials ahead of its $2 trillion
(1.62 trillion pounds) stock exchange listing. bit.ly/2dQ9cra
Sky News
Productivity in the UK workforce is exceeding levels seen
before the financial crisis for the first time - but the country
is making little progress catching up with G7 rivals. bit.ly/2dQ742V
The Government has approved fracking for shale gas at one
site in Lancashire but has asked for more information on
another. bit.ly/2duKzy8
The Independent
Snapchat is putting together an initial public offering that
would value the company at $25 billion (20.24 billion pounds) ind.pn/2dQ7fv7
Paul Watson, the leader of Sunderland council, said people
are worried about Nissan's threat to scrap a potential
new investment in the city's car plant, which provides work for
7,000 people. ind.pn/2dQ84nw
(1 British pound = $1.2351)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)