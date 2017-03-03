UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The Labour party has lost nearly 26,000 members since last summer, according to leaked data that senior party figures believe shows the tide turning against the leadership. bit.ly/2lzs6kg
- Staff at Schroders Plc have been forced to take modest cuts in their bonuses this year after a disappointing final quarter wiped the shine off forecast-beating profits at Britain's biggest pure fund management house. bit.ly/2lznx9P
The Guardian
- Leaving the European Union in two years without a new trade deal would open up a Pandora's box for Britain's businesses, Paul Drechsler, the president of CBI, has warned. bit.ly/2mfZ9hm
- The chief executive of Cuadrilla, a leading fracking company, has complained at what he calls intimidation and harassment by "irresponsible" activists protesting at a shale gas site the firm is constructing in Lancashire. bit.ly/2mg32Tr
The Telegraph
- Glencore Plc paid at least $100 million to controversial Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler over the course of four years, it has emerged, in the latest revelations surrounding Glencore's activities in the Congo. bit.ly/2mfSpjw
- Agent Provocateur has been swooped on by sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley in a 31 million pound ($38.06 million)controversial pre-pack deal. bit.ly/2mg4LZb
Sky News
- Leading shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline Plc are piling pressure on its board to reduce a proposed multi-million-pound pay deal for Emma Walmsley, its new chief executive. bit.ly/2mfRUpI
- Financial Conduct Authority is to draw a line under the Payment Protection Insurance mis-selling scandal with a deadline for complaints set for August 2019. bit.ly/2mg9zxN
The Independent
- Pensions paid to British MPs are funded by the profits of cigarette companies, international oil giants and companies who MPs themselves have accused of avoiding tax. ind.pn/2mg48P0
($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.