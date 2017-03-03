3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Labour party has lost nearly 26,000 members since last summer, according to leaked data that senior party figures believe shows the tide turning against the leadership. bit.ly/2lzs6kg

- Staff at Schroders Plc have been forced to take modest cuts in their bonuses this year after a disappointing final quarter wiped the shine off forecast-beating profits at Britain's biggest pure fund management house. bit.ly/2lznx9P

The Guardian

- Leaving the European Union in two years without a new trade deal would open up a Pandora's box for Britain's businesses, Paul Drechsler, the president of CBI, has warned. bit.ly/2mfZ9hm

- The chief executive of Cuadrilla, a leading fracking company, has complained at what he calls intimidation and harassment by "irresponsible" activists protesting at a shale gas site the firm is constructing in Lancashire. bit.ly/2mg32Tr

The Telegraph

- Glencore Plc paid at least $100 million to controversial Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler over the course of four years, it has emerged, in the latest revelations surrounding Glencore's activities in the Congo. bit.ly/2mfSpjw

- Agent Provocateur has been swooped on by sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley in a 31 million pound ($38.06 million)controversial pre-pack deal. bit.ly/2mg4LZb

Sky News

- Leading shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline Plc are piling pressure on its board to reduce a proposed multi-million-pound pay deal for Emma Walmsley, its new chief executive. bit.ly/2mfRUpI

- Financial Conduct Authority is to draw a line under the Payment Protection Insurance mis-selling scandal with a deadline for complaints set for August 2019. bit.ly/2mg9zxN

The Independent

- Pensions paid to British MPs are funded by the profits of cigarette companies, international oil giants and companies who MPs themselves have accused of avoiding tax. ind.pn/2mg48P0

($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)