March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank AG has announced plans to raise 8 billion euros ($8.48 billion) through a share sale and selling part of its asset management business. bit.ly/2mcf4Nm

Tim Steer, a former top City fund manager with a reputation for unearthing accounting problems at listed companies, has criticised the Financial Reporting Council for failing to intervene in the bookkeeping practices at Mitie Group Plc . bit.ly/2mc9vOQ

The Guardian

Hundreds of jobs could be cut if an 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion) merger of two of Scotland's biggest companies – Standard Life Plc and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc – goes ahead. bit.ly/2mciHTl

The owner of John Lewis and Waitrose is poised to cut the annual bonus it pays staff to the lowest level since the 1950s due to the pressure on retailers. The John Lewis Partnership, which is owned by its staff, is expected to announce a bonus of between 6 and 7 percent of workers' annual salary. bit.ly/2mciqQo

The Telegraph

Philip Green's Arcadia Group is to double its top-up payments to its pension scheme, in another step in the billionaire businessman's bid to regain credibility. bit.ly/2mcia49

ITV Plc has scored a court victory over services that retransmit its broadcasts without permission, setting the scene for a battle this summer with its biggest shareholder, Liberty Global Plc, the owner of Virgin Media. bit.ly/2mcjHa3

Sky News

U.S.-based law firm Scott +Scott will announce on Monday that it is to pursue a claim in Europe against Deutsche Bank over its so-called 'last look' trades. bit.ly/2mchqfe

The Independent

The travel plans of tens of thousands of airline passengers at the start of the working week have been wrecked as industrial action intensifies across Europe with strikes by French air-traffic controllers, Air France KLM SA staff and British Airways cabin crew. ind.pn/2mc58DI

($1 = 0.9429 euros) ($1 = 0.8137 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)