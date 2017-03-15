(Repeats with no changes)

March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

* The Bank of England has been plunged into crisis by the resignation of its deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, following withering criticism from members of parliament over a perceived conflict of interest concerning her brother. bit.ly/2n7MOgj

* Transport Secretary Chris Grayling suggested that first-class carriages could be scrapped on busy commuter trains under radical plans to ease overcrowding on the rail network. bit.ly/2nqrmQX

The Guardian

* GlaxoSmithKline's new chief executive, Emma Walmsley, will be paid 25 percent less than her predecessor, Andrew Witty. Walmsley will be paid about 8.8 million pounds a year compared to Witty's 11.6 million pounds a year. bit.ly/2lYqO7P

* David Abraham is to stand down as chief executive of Channel 4 after seven years. Abraham is understood to already have preparations in place to launch his own venture next year. bit.ly/2mXWrxn

The Telegraph

* Christine Lagarde has signalled that the International Monetary Fund will upgrade its UK growth forecasts next month, as she said the global economy was gathering momentum. bit.ly/2mH9wZM

* Macquarie has sold off its final stake in Thames Water, bringing an end to the Australian investment bank's 11 years of investment. bit.ly/2nlAvgU

Sky News

* Two dozen Conservative members of parliament are understood to be under police investigation over claims they overspent on their local campaigns during the 2015 general election in which spending limits are tight. bit.ly/2mq8Iqx

* Cosmetics and perfume company Coty has announced plans to close a UK factory affecting 400 jobs, months after it took over the plant from former owner Procter & Gamble. bit.ly/2mXNN20

The Independent

* Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a direct challenge to Theresa May, pointing out that she was voted in on a clear manifesto commitment to Scottish independence but that the prime minister "is not yet elected by anyone". ind.pn/2njcebh