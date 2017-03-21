March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Nearly 15 years after Tesco Plc bought One Stop it is still paying staff at the convenience chain less and charging customers more for products than in its Tesco Express outlets. bit.ly/2n7PSIf

Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and Standard Life have given more details about how the joint chief executives of the enlarged business will split their roles in an attempt to head off investors' concern. bit.ly/2n84RlB

The Guardian

HSBC Holdings Plc , the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc , Lloyds Banking Group Plc , Barclays Plc and Coutts are among 17 banks based in the UK, or with branches here, that are facing questions over vast money-laundering operation run by Russian criminals with links to the Russian government and the KGB. bit.ly/2n7GFQ8

Theresa May has informed the European council that she will trigger article 50 on Wednesday 29 March, but European sources have made clear that Britain could be forced to wait until June to embark on formal talks. bit.ly/2n7KYei

The Telegraph

Arcadia Group chairman Philip Green "prioritised his loyal senior managers" with his 363 million pounds ($449.21 million)deal to help plug the BHS pension black hole, MPs scrutinising the agreement have concluded. on.wsj.com/2n7StSN

Sports Direct International Plc has lost a trademark battle against a small online business despite claiming that the company, run by a husband and wife team, would confuse consumers about its burgeoning gym business. bit.ly/2n7QjSU

Sky News

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Imperial Brands Plc are examining whether to pump tens of millions of pounds into P&H in return for an equity stake. bit.ly/2n1fbtW

George Osborne has defended his shock appointment as the new London Evening Standard editor after facing criticism for saying he will stay on as an MP while also heading up the newspaper from this May. bit.ly/2n7GzrT

The Independent

UK's ambassador to Europe Tim Barrow has warned that the EU will push for Britain to pay a hefty Brexit "divorce bill" after Theresa May triggers Article 50 on March 29. ind.pn/2n7O8yM

($1 = 0.8081 pounds) (Compiled by)