The Times
* Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have
criticised its proposed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion)
takeover of Booker Group Plc, saying that the deal
risked destroying value and could damage its "fragile" recovery.
bit.ly/2nGi9X3
* Claims of fake research are on the rise at leading
universities, according to an investigation which revealed that
hundreds of allegations of misconduct were made over a five-year
period. bit.ly/2nG4aQW
The Guardian
* A group of Deliveroo couriers is planning legal action
against the food delivery company to claim better employment
rights including the minimum wage, sick pay and holiday. bit.ly/2mKuTNl
* Hong Kong state-owned metro operator MTR and FirstGroup
Plc are to take over the running of South West Trains,
one of Britain's biggest commuter networks, in a seven-year deal
that trade unions denounced for handing another franchise to a
state-controlled foreign operator. bit.ly/2o892w3
The Telegraph
* Britain's BT Group Plc faces fresh calls to improve
its broadband service after it was hit by a massive fine and a
300 million pound bill for failing to pay compensation for
delays. bit.ly/2orXiDW
* Bank of England policymakers have flagged the country's
exit from the European Union as a key risk to financial
stability, warning British banks that any knee-jerk reactions to
Brexit will hit UK's economy. bit.ly/2nbZi2W
Sky News
* Taxpayers face a 100 million pound bill after the
government agreed a payout to two U.S. firms over the botched
handling of a nuclear decommissioning contract. bit.ly/2noONun
* Transline Group which staffs Sports Direct International
Plc's largest warehouse is hunting new financial backers
as it faces fresh pressure from members of parliament to
overhaul the working practices it imposes across its operations.
bit.ly/2nudpmT
The Independent
* British Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted she must
secure her Brexit deal in just 18 months, the Scottish National
Party has said - claiming it clears the way for a second
independence referendum within two years. ind.pn/2namH4M
