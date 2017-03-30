March 30 The following are the top stories on
The Times
* Members of parliament are demanding that banks and
regulators do more to crack down on security failings that mean
contactless cardholders can be defrauded months after their
cards are stolen or lost. bit.ly/2nNnFr0
* Some of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds will
pledge 650 million pounds (about $808.66 million) in new
investments for Heathrow on Thursday in what will be regarded as
a significant boost after Article 50 was triggered. bit.ly/2oAeKWS
The Guardian
* Lloyd's of London will announce on Thursday that it has
picked Brussels as the base for its new European Union
subsidiary to secure a European foothold after UK's departure
from the EU. bit.ly/2nN1lOo
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected one of
Theresa May's key Brexit demands, insisting negotiations on
Britain's exit from the European Union cannot run in parallel
with talks on the future UK-EU relationship. bit.ly/2nMEEtH
The Telegraph
* Britain's car makers have warned that Brexit poses the
"biggest threat in a generation" to the car manufacturing
industry. bit.ly/2obnWVA
* Howard Shore, the man who set up City stockbroker Shore
Capital Group Ltd at the age of 24, has stepped down as
the group's chief executive after over three decades in charge.
bit.ly/2nNvvku
Sky News
* Prime Minister Theresa May has triggered Article 50 after
her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk was
delivered by Ambassador Tim Barrow in Brussels. bit.ly/2oxRN6S
* Sky News has learnt that James Gorman, Morgan Stanley's
chairman and chief executive, told Theresa May that other cities
had made compelling approaches to lure parts of its business
from London during the nine months since the EU referendum. bit.ly/2nicdQq
The Independent
* The London attack last week was a "wake up call" for
technology companies, the head of the Metropolitan Police said
on Wednesday. Tech companies including Google and Facebook
have come under scrutiny recently for not doing enough to
stop extremist content being hosted on their networks. ind.pn/2njaLhl
