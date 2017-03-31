UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Online retailer AO World Plc raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) to underpin its balance sheet by selling new shares at less than half the price the shares floated at about three years ago. bit.ly/2nFwaUt
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to buy a Dublin office building as one of its strategies to cope with Brexit, while Citigroup Inc has warned staff to brace for a "hard" departure. bit.ly/2nFdWCK
The Guardian
* Managing Director Paula Nickolds of John Lewis Plc , Britain's largest department store operator, has warned of more job cuts this year and possible price rises as she said shoppers' behaviour was changing "profoundly and fast." bit.ly/2nkTYcU
* HSBC Holdings Plc is to offer its transgender community a choice of 10 new gender-neutral titles as part of its plan to improve the banking experience for customers. bit.ly/2ofYs9E
The Telegraph
* Britain has begun to take back control from Brussels as Brexit minister David Davis announced that the first European Union law to be scrapped after Brexit will be a charter that helps criminals avoid deportation. bit.ly/2oEuXdH
* Two days after Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to Brussels announcing UK's formal withdrawal from the EU, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon penned a letter demanding May give Scotland a referendum vote. bit.ly/2oECvgI
Sky News
* The Bank of England is consulting on the additives used to produce its polymer banknotes after criticism of the use of animal fat in the new five-pound notes. bit.ly/2nnhpmN
* Chief Executive Joe Kaeser of Siemens AG has told Sky News that he is "confident and optimistic" that Britain will "find its way" through the turbulence of Brexit. bit.ly/2noTOlu
The Independent
* Major international technology firms have announced that they will set up a cross-industry forum to tackle online extremist propaganda following a crunch meeting with Home Secretary Amber Rudd. ind.pn/2omkhkX (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.