The Times
Drax Group Plc, the owner of Britain's biggest power
plant, has suffered a revolt over executive pay because of
bonuses paid to its finance director. bit.ly/2odoXIB
The global oil market is "very close to balance" after
compliance by Opec with promised production curbs, the
International Energy Agency has said. bit.ly/2oddit2
The Guardian
Labour has pledged to tackle what it calls an epidemic of
high street bank closures by only permitting branches to be shut
after a local consultation and with the permission of the
Financial Conduct Authority. bit.ly/2odiahZ
Ministers are believed to be on the verge of a U-turn on
their manifesto pledge to halt the spread of subsidised onshore
windfarms –- on remote Scottish islands, at least. bit.ly/2odr1jx
The Telegraph
Rangers International Football Club Chairman Dave King looks
set for a legal showdown with a City body which governs
takeovers in the first case of its kind. bit.ly/2od9tEe
The chief executive of HSS Hire Group Plc is to step
down after less than two years, amid widening losses for the
company. John Gill announced he would be leaving the firm once a
successor is found. bit.ly/2odqDl1
Sky News
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has
finalised the sale of Serie A giants AC Milan to a Chinese-led
consortium for 740 million euros ($785.36 million). bit.ly/2ods3Mr
Banks are planning to put the brakes on credit card lending
after a borrowing binge last year, Bank of England figures show.
Lenders told a quarterly survey by the Bank that they had
tightened credit scoring criteria for cards and other unsecured
loans in the first three months of this year. bit.ly/2odjhOA
The Independent
Tesco Plc has apologised after one of the
supermarkets beer adverts, which said "Good Friday just got
better", sparked criticism from religious groups. ind.pn/2odojL2
