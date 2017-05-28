May 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The joint broker and public relations adviser to Fusionex
International Plc have both quit in protest at a
backdoor attempt by its Malaysian founder to seize control of
the technology company. bit.ly/2r2PFbq
BT Group Plc is looking to close its defined-benefit
pension in a move that could put the final nail in the coffin of
generous schemes that have been enjoyed by generations. bit.ly/2r2GhEN
The Guardian
Britain's biggest solar power company, Solarcentury, has
shrugged off the cloud of drastic UK subsidy cuts by reinventing
itself as an international firm with more than 3 billion pounds
($3.84 billion) of projects planned. bit.ly/2r2Q6CA
British Airways could face a bill of at least 100 million
pounds in compensation, additional customer care and lost
business resulting from an IT meltdown that affected more than
1,000 flights over the weekend.
The Telegraph
BT Group offered staff free iPads to encourage them to
exploit a loophole and avoid paying compensation for
installation delays, an investigation has revealed. bit.ly/2r2RLYP
A new version of the mining code in South Africa is expected
to propose raising the mandatory black ownership of mining
assets under the government's Black Economic Empowerment
initiative. The shake-up to the mining charter could have a
far-reaching impact on miners listed in UK. bit.ly/2r2NzrV
Sky News
Investors in BP Plc want directors to prepare for
changes to the leadership of UK's second biggest oil company for
the first time since it was almost crippled by the Gulf of
Mexico disaster in 2010. bit.ly/2r2GZlf
The Independent
Almost twice as many people trust Labour more than the
Conservatives to protect the interests of pensioners, according
to an exclusive poll for the Independent. ind.pn/2r2HzPX
