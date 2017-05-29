May 30 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
One of the eurozone's top central bankers, Francois Villeroy
de Galhau, has stepped up the campaign to claim the City's
lucrative euro-clearing business by declaring that it is
impossible for it to remain in London. bit.ly/2r5yPbQ
A Dutch court on Monday threw out a request from rebel
shareholders in Akzo Nobel NV for it to take immediate
action over the paint group's rejection of a 26.9 billion euros
($29.94 billion) bid from PPG Industries Inc. bit.ly/2r5z7PO
The Guardian
Thousands of private investors who claim they were misled by
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and its former chief
executive Fred Goodwin into investing in the bank before it was
rescued by the taxpayer are being urged to settle their legal
case. bit.ly/2r5Gt6f
The Bank of England's rate-setting team could be reduced to
seven members for the first time in nearly 11 years as election
"purdah" rules will delay appointments until at least next
month. bit.ly/2r5EjmX
The Telegraph
Almost 360 million pounds ($461.38 million) has been wiped
off the value of International Airlines Group following
the catastrophic computer systems failure at British Airways
that caused havoc for holidaymakers and left the carrier facing
a hefty compensation bill. bit.ly/2r5EsH1
The board of JKX Oil and Gas Plc faces its second
attempted coup in 18 months after its largest shareholder turned
on the investor which purged the board last year. bit.ly/2r5ntVc
Sky News
Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd has made a recent enquiry
about participating in the auction of the Body Shop, which has
been put up for sale by L'Oreal Sa, the French
cosmetics group. bit.ly/2qzwxOG
The Independent
British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to cut net
migration to under 100,000 a year would almost double
unemployment in UK to more than three million, according to a
new study. ind.pn/2r5l6BK
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
($1 = 0.7803 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)