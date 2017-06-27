June 27 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- The sale of the Co-operative Bank has been scrapped as
bailout talks with the troubled lender’s backers intensify.
Hedge funds that own 80 percent of the bank are in talks with
the minority shareholder Co-operative Group over splitting the
Co-op Group’s pension scheme. bit.ly/2sKHDoh
- American activist investor Daniel Loeb took aim at Nestlé
, accusing it of being staid, bloated with non-essential
assets and under-performing. Loeb said his hedge fund had
amassed a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé in order to agitate for
change. bit.ly/2sKVXxm
The Guardian
- Theresa May has faced a backlash from politicians in
Scotland, Wales and parts of England after completing a £1bn
deal with the Democratic Unionist party to prop up her
Conservative minority government. bit.ly/2sKHdOZ
The Telegraph
- Google will be hit with a record fine for abusing its
monopoly over internet search on Tuesday, seven years after the
EU began investigating the technology giant. bit.ly/2sKAepd
Sky News
- Travis Perkins will name the former head of ARM
Holdings Stuart Chambers this week as its next chairman to
replace Robert Walker. bit.ly/2sKzMHn
- L1 Retail is buying Health retailer Holland & Barrett from
US private equity group Carlyle's NBTY subsidiary, which also
owns the American vitamin and health supplement maker Nature's
Bounty. bit.ly/2sKIuW1
The Independent
- Millions of EU nationals living in the UK will have to
apply to a "settled status" register and might be given ID cards
as part of new plans laid out by the Home Office. ind.pn/2sKNN84
