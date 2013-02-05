Feb 5 The Telegraph
LLOYDS BONUSES 'WILL BE LOWEST IN THE CITY'
Bonuses at part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group will
be the lowest of any bank this year, its chairman told MPs and
peers.
ANGLO AMERICAN WARNS OF $225 MLN LOSS OVER AMPLATS
Anglo American will report an underlying loss in respect
of Anglo American Platinum of $225 million in its
annual results due out next week.
BUMI FINANCE ROW SPREADS TO AFRICAN IRON ORE MINE
A contract dispute in Mauritania at a mine visited by Nat
Rothschild in his private jet has raised fresh questions over
alleged financial misdemeanours at Bumi's Indonesian
assets.
PREMIER FOODS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AXES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ON
FIRST DAY
The new chief executive of Premier Foods has axed its
chief operating officer just hours after joining the
manufacturer of Hovis.
The Guardian
RBS BANKERS MUST PAY LIBOR FINE, SAYS GEORGE OSBORNE
Chancellor insists Royal Bank of Scotland, not UK
taxpayers, must take up estimated 500 million pound fine for
Libor rigging.
SWATCH TARGETS 10 PCT GROWTH WITH IMPROVED US AND CHINA MARKETS
Swiss maker of colourful plastic watches and Omega and Breguet
time pieces expects 'continued healthy growth potential'.
The Times
CLOUD OVER BRITAIN'S NUCLEAR FUTURE AS CENTRICA LOSES FAITH
EDF Energy was left scrambling to find new backers for its 14
billion pound project to build Britain's first new nuclear
reactor for decades after Centrica pulled out and
interest from Chinese investors dried up.
WASHINGTON TO CHARGE STANDARD & POOR'S OVER DEBT CRISIS
The credit ratings agencies have largely escaped sanction so far
for their role as "key enablers" of the financial crisis, but
that is expected to change this week when the U.S. Department of
Justice files charges against Standard & Poor's.
The Independent
INCENTIVE SCHEME NETS M&C SAATCHI BOSSES 1.8 MLN STG EACH
It was a bumper pay day for four top executives at M&C Saatchi
on Monday, as the advertising giant announced that
bosses including co-founder Maurice Saatchi and chief executive
David Kershaw will each pocket nearly 1.8 million pounds in
shares.