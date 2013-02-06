Feb 6 The Telegraph

RBS INVESTMENT CHIEF JOHN HOURICAN TO RESIGN AND WAIVE 4 MLN STG BONUS - The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment banking arm is set to give up a bonus pot worth 4 million pounds as he resigns from the lender over its involvement in Libor-rigging.

NEW BARCLAYS CHIEF WILL 'SHRED' BOB DIAMOND'S LEGACY - The chief executive of Barclays has said he is working to "shred" the legacy of former boss Bob Diamond and transform the culture of the lender in the wake of Libor-rigging scandal.

EDF COULD STILL EXIT FROM UK NUCLEAR PROJECT - French utility giant EDF's chief executive said the group would walk away from building Britain's first new nuclear plants in a generation unless the government can guarantee profitability.

HAILO RAISES $30 MILLION TO LAUNCH IN NEW YORK Hailo, the London-based taxi app which lets people hail taxis using their smartphones, has received a multi-million pound cash injection to help it break into global markets. The Guardian

BARCLAYS ADDS 1 BILLION STG TO MIS-SELLING COMPENSATION BILL - Prior to new boss Antony Jenkins' appearance before MPs, Barclays added 600 million pounds and 400 million pounds respectively to its PPI and interest rate swaps costs.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE TO PUBLISH CLINICAL TRIAL DATA GlaxoSmithKline has become the first major pharmaceutical company to commit to publishing the results of all its drug trials.

TESCO TO OPEN HARRIS + HOOLE 'ARTISAN' COFFEE SHOP IN FLAGSHIP STORE - Tesco is preparing to open the first of its "artisan" Harris + Hoole coffee shops inside one of its flagship stores.